Faze’s StableRonaldo slammed for speeding on highway in divisive Twitch stream

FaZe Clan’s StableRonaldo is coming under fire after streaming himself speeding on a highway, with a passenger in the vehicle claiming a law enforcement officer was catching up to them.

StableRonaldo is a popular streamer on Twitch who famously joined FaZe Clan in 2022 and managed to stay with the org after its restructuring in 2024.

Since then, he’s become a major name in the streaming game, known for his hilarious interactions with other FaZe members and his easygoing personality.

However, Ronaldo has come under fire a few times due to his driving… something that’s happening once again following a December broadcast.

Instagram: stableronaldo Stableronaldo is facing backlash after streaming himself speeding during a December 14 broadcast.

StableRonaldo under fire after speeding on stream

On the night of December 14, Ron streamed himself tearing up the highway at high speeds in his sports car, weaving in and out of traffic as his passenger filmed the action.

At one point during the stream, the passenger claimed a cop was catching up to them — but Ronaldo continued to speed away, which sparked backlash once a clip from the incident made its way to social media.

“Cutting up on Twitch is crazy when you can get banned for it on KICK lol,” one user pointed out on X.

“Bro just endangered hundreds of lives,” another said.

“Hopefully he is banned for this shit. Putting innocent people’s lives at risk for content is disgusting,” yet another argued on Reddit.

This isn’t the first time Ronaldo has come under fire for his driving. In fact, he’s been banned for it before, with his channel getting temporarily suspended in July 2024 after nearly crashing his car during a stream.

Ronaldo later apologized for the incident, saying he ‘loved his community’ and asking them to ‘pray’ for him.

At the time of writing, he hasn’t yet responded to the outrage surrounding his latest reckless driving broadcast, leaving angry fans demanding answers.