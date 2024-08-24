FaZe StableRonaldo criticized for calling $86K Twitch earnings “low”

FaZe StableRonaldo has received backlash after revealing he had earned nearly $235K in Twitch stream earnings over the past two months and then called them “low” and “terrible.”

Despite Stable Ronaldo being a FaZe Clan member since 2022, he became one of only 14 creators that have remained on the team after the organization’s self-titled “reboot” in July.

The creator, who started as a Fortnite pro player, has been regularly streaming with other FaZe members while living in their new content house. His Twitch channel boasts over 3.3 million followers, 12 thousand subscribers, and thousands of live viewers per stream.

Article continues after ad

On August 23, Ronaldo was streaming live on Twitch when he started revealing to his viewers his claimed income from the platform:

“This month was a low month so far because I’ve only streamed 111 hours, $86,129. Jesus Christ chat. So terrible. July was even worse. July was 185 hours streamed and it was only $148,883.55. Did I fall off? Like what happened?”

Article continues after ad

Clips of his statements went viral on Twitter/X as many criticized him for downplaying his earnings, despite claiming to earn a total of around $235K in two months.

Article continues after ad

Some defended him stating “Tbh that is a low month for a streamer like Ron,” and “I mean compared to his friends it’s pretty low so I get where he’s coming from.”

Meanwhile, another stated: “He’s clearly being sarcastic.” Despite this, the majority hit back.

“Ungrateful,” one simply stated, as more flooded in. “$775 hr not bad at all…,” another replied, as the top comment read: “Making more than an average salary and calling it not enough.”

Article continues after ad

“Seeing this after an 11-hour manual labor night shift really pisses me off,” one chimed in, as another added: “These idiots will complain even if all their bills are paid and they s**t gold.”

Twitch income has become a hot topic for FaZe fans after FaZe Lacy “leaked” his weekly earnings from his channel’s dashboard during streams in July. However, this has not been the first time streamers have revealed their income, either on purpose or by accident.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ten days prior, Call of Duty World Champion Parasite shocked viewers after breaking down his enormous Twitch earnings. While another streamer, who gets 300 viewers per stream, compared his earnings to the ex-CoD pro.