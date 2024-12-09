FaZe Lacy stuns viewers with “insane” 1-year body transformation

Prominent Twitch streamer FaZe Lacy left viewers shocked after his one-year body transformation went viral on social media.

Lacy, real name Nick Fosco, joined FaZe during the org’s rebrand in 2024, quickly rising to become one of its top broadcasters.

In the months that followed, Lacy has cemented himself as a force to be reckoned with, known for his over-the-top reactions, fake ‘beefs’ with other creators and bombastic personality.

Since joining FaZe, Lacy has put in major work on his physical health, as shown by a side-by-side comparison of the streamer that’s spreading across social media.

Viewers “proud” of FaZe Lacy’s year-long fitness progress

Lacy posted his latest photo to Instagram after FaZe won big at the 2024 Streamer Awards, showing a huge difference from how he looked at the beginning of the year.

Commenters are pouring in with excited reactions to his transformation, remarking on how “proud” they are of his efforts.

“Oh wow, I didn’t even know he was like that before,” one viewer wrote. “W transformation.”

“This the type of one year transformation you like to see, holy W,” another said.

“You can clearly realize how he feels better and looks better after the weight loss. Big W for him,” yet another said.

Lacy has been open about his fitness progress throughout 2024, stating that he was over 250 pounds in April.

“I promise in three to six months, I’mma be at 200,” he said during a stream that same month. “And I’m gonna be f*cking ripped. And I’m gonna look like a f*cking demigod, bro.”

It’s clear that Lacy has met his goals and then some, as evidenced by his latest photo set — and he isn’t the only influencer who has made big strides in his physical fitness.

In November 2024, Kai Cenat went viral after showing the eye-popping progress he made in just one month of consistent workouts during his Mafiathon 2 subathon.

Fellow streamer Adin Ross also became a hot topic of conversation for his physical transformation… but not everyone was impressed by his before and after pics, sparking a heated debate that saw Joey Swoll get involved.