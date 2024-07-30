FaZe Jason gifts family $7.5k after fan reveals past cancer battle

FaZe Jason unexpectedly joined a fan’s family for dinner and ended up gifting them $7,500 after learning about their struggle with cancer.

While streaming in Austin on Twitch, Jason encountered a group of fans in public, one of whom asked if the creator would Facetime his dad, X, who was a “big fan”.

Obliging and chatting with X over a video call, Jason asked for an “invite to the next family cookout.” Hearing that they lived in Austin, Jason said he could “pull up right now” as he had “no content”.

Article continues after ad

To the family’s disbelief and excitement, the streamer did in fact show up, finding his own live stream set up on the TV as the whole crew was ‘hooked up’ with a homemade dinner.

Calling the Twitch powerhouse‘s visit a “blessing” and “hella chill”, X said he had been watching Jason’s streams with his son for “so long”.

Article continues after ad

After joking around with everyone and getting to know the whole family, Jason made an offer to X: “Since you blessed me with this hospitality if you shave your head I’ll give you $5,000.”

Article continues after ad

X upped the ante, stating he would let Jason be the one to shave him. X later revealed that he was “dead ass” serious about shaving his head as he had been diagnosed with stage 3 lymphoma cancer “a couple of years ago.”

When Jason asked whether he had “beat it”, X replied, “Somewhat”, and said he took life day by day now and “prayed” he would one day be as “strong as everybody else.”

The shave took place after dinner in the loungeroom, with Jason’s chat spamming support for X as he declared, “F*** cancer.” Afterwards, one of X’s nephews also joined in and had Jason shave his head as he was joining the Air Force. For this, Jason offered another $2,500.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He then transferred the money to X and his wife, who assured him they would pass on the agreed-upon amount to their nephew. “A part of the family” now, Jason was told he could always reach out whenever he was in Austin for a homemade meal and some company.

Viewers loved the act of kindness, stating in the chat that the “vibes” were “immaculate” and praising Jason for the wholesome stream.