FaZe Clan stunned after Lacy kisses Corinna Kopf’s feet in viral subathon

The streamers of FaZe Clan were left completely bewildered after Lacy kissed Corinna Kopf’s feet — and even gave them a rating out of ten.

FaZe Clan is in the middle of a month-long subathon, which has already spawned a slew of wild moments that have gone viral online.

From an earthquake waking FaZe Ronaldo out of a deep sleep to hiring a Kanye West impersonator to score free McDonald’s, FaZe Clan’s content creators are stepping up their game in a major way.

However, one of the craziest moments to happen on the subathon took place when the group featured special guest Corinna Kopf, a social media star and broadcaster with millions of followers across multiple platforms.

During the stream, Kopf kicked off her shoes to show off her pedicure, prompting Lacy to jokingly rate them out of ten.

It wasn’t long before his fellow streamers started teasing him about having a “thing” for feet, with one even joking that he preferred to “kiss” feet before giving them a proper rating.

Lacy committed to the bit and leaned down to give Kop’s concrete-slappers a smooch — something Kopf says her followers would “pay big money” to do.

“Oh my god, you just kissed her foot,” FaZe Adapt remarked.

“Ten outta ten!” Lacy exclaimed.

This is far from Corinna’s first viral foot-related moment. In 2023, she jokingly accepted a fan’s $175k offer to put her feet on his face for an hour, saying she would absolutely take the cash if it was a real deal.

The FaZe Clan subathon is halfway over as of September 16, and members are streaming 24/7 for the entire month. Thus far, the group has orchestrated several big hits like their ‘last to leave the white room’ challenge and even inviting an Obama impersonator on stream.