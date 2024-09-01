FaZe Clan September Subathon: Duration, how to watch & more

FaZe Clan has announced a September Subathon and continuous streaming for the whole month. Here is everything you need to know.

FaZe Clan has had a transformative year. The professional Esports and entertainment company shocked fans and members alike when it announced a huge “reboot,” with 110 employees terminated and 17 content creators removed.

This major reduction in scope for FaZe is intended to help keep the company “alive” and reenergize audiences that have followed the organization for years.

Article continues after ad

As part of this revamp, FaZe clan revealed that they will be running a September Subathon. For those eager to know more, here is everything we know about FaZe Clan’s September Subathon.

FaZe ClanSeptember Subathon: How & when to watch

On August 31, 2024, FaZe Clan posted an announcement trailer on their X account (formerly Twitter) revealing their September Subathon marathon.

The footage confirms that this event will involve “30 days of continuous streaming with the FaZe boys, 24/7″ and that it will be streamed on the FaZe Twitch account.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What to expect from Faze Clan’s marathon stream

In addition to revealing the new September Subathon FaZe Clan will be hosting, the trailer provided some teasers as to what audiences can expect concerning the kind of content the organization will be streaming throughout September.

The footage did not shy away from the major concerns surrounding the organization in recent months following all the changes it has undergone.

In a particular moment from the footage, a fictional news broadcast announcing the stream implied that this major undertaking resulted from the fact that “questions still loom over the FaZe boys.”

Article continues after ad

In another X post uploaded just hours after the initial reveal, they confirmed that part of this marathon will involve the team returning to the infamous New York house “one last time.”

Be sure to check back in with the article as we update it with all the latest details.