FaZe Clan, Pokimane & more confirm their safety as wildfire burns Los Angeles

As wildfires continue to burn throughout the Los Angeles area, streamers and other influencers are being forced to evacuate their homes.

After the fires initially started in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, others began to break out across the greater LA area.

Malibu and Hollywood Hills are among those impacted by the five separate wildfires, causing celebrities, streamers and other influencers to evacuate their homes.

FaZe members Lacy, Silky and Max, as well as others like OTK’s Will Neff, are among those who have had to evacuate, with many taking to social media to share pictures and confirm their safety for worried fans.

FaZe Clan evacuates Los Angeles area

Shortly after a fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills, everyone living in FaZe Clan’s content house received an alert telling them to evacuate the area.

Max was live when it came through, and the org quickly began making plans to leave.

FaZe Kaysan also shared photos of the area surrounding his old house in Malibu, confirming that it had burned down.

“Los Angeles is burning from all directions. My Malibu house burned down, the city is burning, I feel like we’re in the apocalypse and nothing is stopping this. What the f**k is going on,” he said in a tweet.

Kaysan also posted a video of the fires on Instagram, which was quickly reuploaded and shared on X.

FaZe Zoomaa was streaming when another fire broke out near his home – causing him to end the broadcast abruptly.

“Hey guys, sorry for the abrupt ending but another fire broke out less than a mile away from me, and we’re evacuating. Please stay safe,” he said.

Will Neff and Caroline Kwan evacuate

OTK member Will Neff revealed in a quick post on X that he had to evacuate his house with his partner Caroline Kwan.

“Hey y’all, yes, I did have to evacuate. But I am safe. Thanks to everyone for checking in,” he said.

CouRage confirms his safety to fans

While it’s unknown whether or not CouRage had to evacuate his home, he took to X to share a post confirming that he and his wife are safe from danger.

“Prayers for everyone in LA right now. I’ve lived here for 6 years and never experienced anything like this. The wind gusts + these fires are a scary combo. Lauren and I are safe. Thanks to those checking in,” he said.

Pokimane confirms LA fire safety on Instagram

Twitch star Pokimane took to Instagram Stories to confirm that she’s safely away from the fires, but is a “bit worried” as she’s between two of them.

“Thank you to everyone who’s asked if I’m safe. My area is okay for now, but I’m between a couple fires so I’m a bit worried. Hopefully things subside. My heart goes out to everyone who needs to evacuate or has lost their home. Everyone stay safe!” She said.

Instagram: Pokimane

Nate Hill leaves Los Angeles

In a post on X, Twitch streamer Nate Hill revealed that a nearby fire was “too close for comfort” and was heading south of LA.

We’ll keep this article updated as more influencers confirm their safety as the fires continue to burn around Los Angeles.