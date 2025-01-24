FaZe Clan dominates Twitch’s Just Chatting category following massive reboot

FaZe Clan is on track for a big 2025, with three of the rebooted organization’s members breaking into Twitch’s most-watched Just Chatting list for 2024.

It’s been a tumultuous past year for FaZe Clan, the iconic esports and entertainment brand revamping its lineup of streamers and largely shifting its direction regarding the kind of content it’s been prioritizing.

After a huge reboot to the roster in 2024, FaZe Clan is now dominating Twitch once again. After cleaning house at the 2024 Streamer Awards, multiple members of the new team are now making the cut for the top streamers in Twitch’s Just Chatting category.

3 FaZe Clan members make Twitch’s most-watched Just Chatting list for 2024

According to data from Streams Charts, this revamp has paid off in a big way, with three FaZe Clan members all featuring in the top 10 most-watched Just Chatting streamers of 2024.

FaZe Jason, the most-subscribed of the bunch, is sat at number seven, Lacy just below at nine, and Max rounding out the list in the tenth spot.

Best known as plaqueboymax online, Max joined FaZe Clan in April, 2024. Just shortly after in May, both Jason and Lacy also confirmed that they had signed on to the organization.

Lacy, who is only 21 years old, quickly cemented himself as one of the hottest up-and-coming streamers. Despite being hit with a ban on Twitch on January 4, 2025, the content creator was quickly let back into his account. This in turn spurned users to criticize Twitch, with many claiming the platform was showing “favoritism” by reverting Lacy’s ban almost instantly.

Max, the most established of the three to make Twitch’s list, has found plenty of fame in the past year as well, the likes of Drake even revealing he’s tuned in to some of his streams.

Jason “TheWeen” Nguyen first gained popularity throughout 2020 on TikTok but eventually moved over to Twitch to stream Valorant. However, he now largely posts content of him hanging around the FaZe Clan house and at the end of 2024, became the most subscribed Asian streamer of all time.

Unsurprisingly, Kai Cenat topped the list for Twitch’s most-watched streamers in the Just Chatting category overall, with Hasan and Asmongold coming in second and third place.