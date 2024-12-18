FaZe Banks feuds with Jack Doherty after calling him “worst streamer of all time”

FaZe co-founder Ricky Banks hit out at influencer Jack Doherty, calling him the “worst streamer of all time,” sparking a fierce internet feud between the two creators.

On December 18, prominent streamers FaZe Banks and Plaqueboymax got together to name their best and worst topics ever in a segment for Complex.

The sixteen-minute-long video has already sparked a heated argument online after Banks dubbed Jack Doherty the “worst streamer of all time” — something Plaque agreed with.

“It’s easily Jack Doherty,” Banks said. “Jack’s a piece of sh*t. Everybody knows it, obviously.”

“I’ll probably go Jack Doherty, too,” Plaque replied. “But at the end of the day though, the pics he took after the crash were fire, to be honest.”

(Topic begins at 15:04)

Plaque was jokingly referencing Doherty’s infamous car wreck in October 2024, where he lost control of his $200K McLaren and crashed into a guard rail — an incident that went viral, even getting parodied on Saturday Night Live.

The crash even resulted in Doherty being permanently banned on Kick as the green platform moved to crack down on dangerous broadcasts.

FaZe Banks feuds with Jack Doherty over viral interview

It wasn’t long before Doherty caught wind of Banks’ comments about him, taking shots at the FaZe CEO’s finances mere hours later in a post on X.

“I wonder how much Banks paid in taxes last year,” Doherty wrote. “I know bro makes NO money these days, I don’t know why he even has my name in his mouth.”

Banks shot back with another post, where he accused Doherty of viewbotting and allegedly rugpulling a ‘memecoin’ crypto currency.

“I simply bought mog at $12M and cleared your lifetime earnings in a single trade,” Banks fired back. You buy watches, I buy companies.”

FaZe Banks isn’t shy of calling out people online. Following the 2024 Streamer Awards, he took aim at Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien after she made a remark about her previous time in the gaming organization, which ultimately resulted in her going dark on social media.

