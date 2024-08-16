FaZe Banks & FaZe Kaysan drama explained: Is their viral feud real?

FaZe Banks is in the middle of a viral feud with FaZe Kaysan that’s become a hot topic on social media… but is it legit? Here’s the low-down on why they’re beefing and if their spat is even real or not.

Banks, the co-founder and CEO of FaZe Clan, is seemingly feuding with Kaysan, slamming the streamer in a string of heated tweets.

Their current argument all stems from an incident that occurred in early August 2024, when popular streamers YourRage, PlaqueBoyMax, and Silky turned Kaysan’s room into a disaster zone, trashing his belongings at the FaZe Clan house based in Miami, Florida.

After seeing the destruction, Kaysan called to end the contract on the Miami home during a live stream, making it clear he wasn’t happy with his fellow FaZe members for their wanton damage to the residence.

That wasn’t the end of Kaysan’s ploy for revenge. In response to the damage, he tossed PlaqueboyMax’s streaming PC into a pool — much to the shock of Lacy and Stableronaldo, who jumped into the water to rescue the computer.

On August 14, Lacy inserted himself into the drama, tossing two of Kaysan’s Pioneer-brand DJ decks into the same pool.

“Hey Kaysan, you wanna throw my friends’ PC in a pool? Guess what? You care about Djing more than anything,” Lacy said. “Don’t f*ck with my friends. F*ck you!”

It wasn’t long before Kaysan posted a photo of himself on Twitter posing with even more expensive equipment, captioning the picture: “Eye for an eye.”

This is where FaZe Banks comes into the mix. The org’s co-founder responded to Kaysan in a heated tweet, pointing out how much money the streamers were tossing away by ruining pricey tech.

“Starving kids in Africa and Kaysan thinks it’s funny throwing perfectly good PCs in the pool,” Banks said. “It’s all fun and games ’til I go burn this f*cking kid’s house down.”

“ARE YOU PICKING SIDES TOO?” Kaysan shot back. “They broke BOTH my PCs first. Nah, I’m a one-man army.”

“YOU’RE THROWING PC’s IN THE POOL I PAID FOR?” Banks replied. “F*ck I care about your whack-ass PC for? Throw Max’s clothes in the pool, throw Jason’s f*cking parents in the pool. Idc. But now you’re f*cking with my sh*t. Smh. I’m actually pissed. This isn’t me joking.”

Of course, it’s very likely that all this is just a big inside joke among the FaZe Clan streamers, despite their feuding online. Several posts from the official FaZe Clan account commenting on the situation seem to hint at this, as well.

However, one tweet from the organization includes a screenshot of the FaZe Clan group chat, showing that Kaysan was removed from the conversation. “Kaysan has officially been kicked from FaZe Clan,” their caption reads.

Thus far, it’s unclear if the group is really beefing or if this is all just a big joke — but either way, it’s certainly providing entertainment for their fans, who have wasted no time sharing their two cents about the ongoing ‘drama’ that continues to unfold.

