FaZe Banks confronts BruceDropEmOff in heated phone call as Twitch feud sparks

FaZe Banks and BruceDropEmOff are butting heads after Bruce lashed out at the esports organization during an expletive-laden rant during a Twitch stream over the weekend.

On July 28, 2024, viewers in BruceDropEmOff’s Twitch chat alerted the streamer that FaZe Lacy, another prominent broadcaster, was live.

This set Bruce off, who said he “didn’t give a f***” if Lacy was live and denounced the entire FaZe group, making it clear he didn’t mess with the famous esports crew.

This set off a feud between Bruce and FaZe co-founder and CEO Ricky Banks, who quickly lashed out at the Twitch streamer in a tweet where he tagged his girlfriend, Dana.

“Hey pretty biddie,” he wrote in a post that night.

Later that evening, Banks got on the phone with Bruce, threatening to steal his girlfriend in a heated phone call that’s going viral across social media.

“Yo, just know I’m smacking the sht out of you,” Banks said when Bruce picked up the phone. “And f****** your b****. …you’re a p****. Watch, I’m gonna make an example out of you. You’re a little b****.”

“I’m f****** your girl first thing tonight — tomorrow,” he continued. “You f***** up, homie.”

Bruce didn’t seem bothered by Banks’s threats. “You done?” he asked after Banks hung up on him, breaking out into laughter. “You just embarrassed your whole team.”

Dana has also appeared to respond to the ongoing situation, as told in a few posts on her Twitter/X account.

“Male attention does nothing for me,” she wrote in a post on July 29. “Who’s making sure I work my ass off and make my own money at the end of the day? Ok then, lmfao.”

“‘Double standards,’ and meanwhile it’s men who made the sandwich. Eat the f****** sandwich and shut up, b****,” she wrote in another tweet.

Banks is just the latest content creator with whom Bruce is feuding after the streamer got into a viral spat with xQc, which saw the two broadcasters flexing their luxury watches at each other in a back-and-forth social media beef that didn’t resolve.