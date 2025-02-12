FaZe Adapt opens up on drug addiction that almost left him dead

FaZe Clan star Alex ‘Adapt’ Prynkiewicz has had a resurgence as one of the top Twitch streamers on the planet after a few years out of the limelight, but he has now opened up on a drug problem that almost left him dead if not for some good luck.

Adapt was once one of the most popular names on YouTube, with his Call of Duty sniper montages doing great numbers after joining FaZe Clan on their come-up.

Article continues after ad

There were a few years, though, where Adapt was laying low, much like many of the FaZe Clan OGs, rarely creating content and instead operating in the background.

During that time, FaZe was being run by owners that long-time fans weren’t familiar with rather than the likes of Banks and Temperrr, and different members had their own struggles.

While Nordan ‘Rain’ Shat has been open about his past drug addiction that could have cost him his life, Adapt hasn’t spoken up much about his own problem – until now.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Speaking with FaZe Apex for the “Unfiltered Conversation” YouTube series, Adapt explained a dark period in his life where he would be sitting in his dark room all day taking pills.

“I would normally have been in my room at that point when I had a seizure, in my room not talking to anyone,” he explained. “All I wanted to do was sleep. I was taking sh*t every single day and I remember, I realized it was bad … I was taking drugs. I was taking pills. I was just so bored and so miserable and had nothing to do.

Article continues after ad

“I tried to stop and on the second or third day, I couldn’t do it. The withdrawals were crazy.”

Timestamp 53:55

He went on to say that one time by chance he ordered some food from DoorDash and randomly stopped in the theater room because he heard his housemates in there. That’s when his seizure happened.

Article continues after ad

“I heard Nikan and Clark playing 2K in the theater room … I thought, I’m just going to eat this in the theater, and that’s the last thing I remember.

Article continues after ad

“I remember putting my Shake Shack on the ground and looking up, then it was like a hard cut and I’m waking up in the back of an ambulance.”

He went on to say that “by the grace of God” Nikan was there, who managed to call an ambulance quick enough, but he would’ve usually just been in his room alone, and the outcome then could have been drastically different.

Adapt later admitted that he was addicted, and spoke about addiction more broadly, but thanked overcoming his vape and nicotine addiction for his streaming career that has skyrocketed since the FaZe Clan reboot.

Article continues after ad

He first started streaming with a 24/7 stream to be held accountable and not be caught vaping, but at that time, many had no idea about his history or the seizure that could have possibly been fatal.