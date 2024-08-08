FaZe Adapt launches $2.5M operation to “prove” pigeons are government drones

FaZe Adapt is hell bent on proving that pigeons aren’t actually real, joking that he’s launching a “$2.5M” endeavor to see whether or not the birds are secretly drones from the government.

FaZe Adapt is one of the esports org’s prime members, managing to stay with the company after its dramatic reboot earlier this year.

However, over the last few weeks, he’s been less focused on making sick trick shots in Call of Duty and intensely preoccupied with pigeons.

Article continues after ad

A quick scroll through his Twitter/X profile shows a slew of posts about the bird species following his trip to Japan, where he “monitored” them, filling his camera roll with pigeon photos.

He showed off the pics during a stream in early August, completely baffling his friend by claiming he had photos of the “leader” and “second in command” of the international pigeon crime syndicate.

He even unveiled his pigeon dossier to FaZe Lacy, who couldn’t believe what Adapt was showing him.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“What am I even looking at here?” he asked, clearly confused.

“Look at how they’re squaded up!” he exclaimed. “Everybody thinks I’m f*ckin’ crazy until one of these days, we’re leaving Japan, and from an aerial point of view, they beam down, with their beaks pointed, right for the jugular.”

Now, Adapt has joked that he’s putting a couple million dollars into a project aimed at uncovering the truth about pigeons once and for all. The streamer retweeted a post from news account ‘scuba ryan,’ which claimed that Adapt is putting $2.5M into the supposed project, with a diagram showing a mechanical pigeon complete with a camera, microphone, and CPU.

Article continues after ad

“Everyday I’m getting closer and closer to the truth,” the influencer wrote.

Adapt is far from the first to pick up on the pigeon conspiracy. The ‘Birds Aren’t Real’ movement shares a similar sentiment, believing that avian creatures are actually drones created by the US to spy on its citizens.

Article continues after ad

However, this conspiracy theory was initially created as a joke by Peter McIndoe in 2017 — but since then, it’s become a massive meme that’s picked up steam online.