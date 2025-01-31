Fanum & xQc defend AMP after backlash for “bullying” Kai Cenat’s robot

Fanum and xQc defended AMP’s behavior after netizens called the streamers out for “bullying” Kai Cenat’s robot.

During Kai Cenat’s broadcast on January 28, the streamer unboxed a $70K robot. After putting the human-like device together, he was joined by fellow AMP members Fanum and Agent000.

As the three Twitch streamers attempted to work out the robot’s kinks from a remote controller, they seemed unable to determine its complexity.

Once the robot was on its feet, though, AMP took turns kicking and pushing it around. As they laughed, the robot fell down multiple times.

Article continues after ad

At one point, the robot darted towards the doorway, leading to an influx of comments from upset netizens, calling the streamers out for “bullying” it.

“Bullying isn’t cool, even if it’s a robot,” wrote one on X.

“I legit don’t like seeing them bully this machine… It feels downright mean,” added another.

Article continues after ad

Following the criticism from the viral stream, Fanum responded to the “Twitter demons” for being misled.

“Here’s the issue with me: I generally don’t care about your new-world thought processes,” Fanum said. “I’m controlling the robot, and n***as is saying that we are hurting the robot.

Article continues after ad

“Yo fam, you’re losing the plot! If you think a robot is a person — not only are you losing the plot, I’m going to be the first one to say it, you’re p*ssy, bro.

“When the AI gets consciousness in like, 50 years, they going to think about when me and Kai beat the f*ck out of a robot and kill everybody? The robot is not a person, bro. And I was controlling the robot, d*ckhead.”

Article continues after ad

xQc defends AMP against robot criticism

Fellow streaming star xQc also defended AMP against the backlash they received, taking to X to call out critics for having an emotional response to a technological device.

Article continues after ad

“In my opinion, one of the stupidest things someone can do is start humanizing robots,” xQc said.

“It’s hardware and some software. I don’t even know why they even put faces that resembles the ones of humans. It’s not a human that’s being abused, it’s an object getting rocked around.”

Article continues after ad

Despite this, the internet continued to debate the morality of AMP’s actions, with many unable to justify how they treated the robot.