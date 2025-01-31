Fanum & xQc defend AMP after backlash for “bullying” Kai Cenat’s robot

Fanum & xQc defend AMP after backlash for “bullying” Kai Cenat’s robotTwitch: kaicenat
Fanum and xQc defended AMP’s behavior after netizens called the streamers out for “bullying” Kai Cenat’s robot.
During Kai Cenat’s broadcast on January 28, the streamer unboxed a $70K robot. After putting the human-like device together, he was joined by fellow AMP members Fanum and Agent000.
As the three Twitch streamers attempted to work out the robot’s kinks from a remote controller, they seemed unable to determine its complexity.
Once the robot was on its feet, though, AMP took turns kicking and pushing it around. As they laughed, the robot fell down multiple times.
At one point, the robot darted towards the doorway, leading to an influx of comments from upset netizens, calling the streamers out for “bullying” it.
“Bullying isn’t cool, even if it’s a robot,” wrote one on X.
“I legit don’t like seeing them bully this machine… It feels downright mean,” added another.
Fanum calls out “Twitter demons” after backlash
Following the criticism from the viral stream, Fanum responded to the “Twitter demons” for being misled.
“Here’s the issue with me: I generally don’t care about your new-world thought processes,” Fanum said. “I’m controlling the robot, and n***as is saying that we are hurting the robot.
“Yo fam, you’re losing the plot! If you think a robot is a person — not only are you losing the plot, I’m going to be the first one to say it, you’re p*ssy, bro.
Fanum responds to everyone on X/Twitter hating for “bullying” the robot Kai Cenat bought for a stream segment 💀 pic.twitter.com/0TwJ7eZHsn— ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) January 31, 2025
“When the AI gets consciousness in like, 50 years, they going to think about when me and Kai beat the f*ck out of a robot and kill everybody? The robot is not a person, bro. And I was controlling the robot, d*ckhead.”
xQc defends AMP against robot criticism
Fellow streaming star xQc also defended AMP against the backlash they received, taking to X to call out critics for having an emotional response to a technological device.
“In my opinion, one of the stupidest things someone can do is start humanizing robots,” xQc said.
“It’s hardware and some software. I don’t even know why they even put faces that resembles the ones of humans. It’s not a human that’s being abused, it’s an object getting rocked around.”
Despite this, the internet continued to debate the morality of AMP’s actions, with many unable to justify how they treated the robot.