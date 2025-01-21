ExtraEmily responds to backlash for aiming firearm at Mizkif on Twitch stream

Twitch streamer ExtraEmily has responded to backlash after she played with Mizkif’s glock and aimed it at him.

If you’ve never handled a firearm before, there are plenty of safety precautions to consider, regardless of whether you think the gun isn’t loaded.

During a January 20 broadcast, Mizkif joked about he had a glock in a case next to a bunch of Pokemon plushies.

“Does that not scream Texas to you?” he laughed.

Article continues after ad

Shortly after, ExtraEmily walked over to grab the case and opened it up, before taking the firearm out and checking it out.

Emily then proceeded to pretend to fire the gun, not knowing if it was loaded or not, prompting a concerned reaction from Miz as she pointed the gun in his direction.

“Do you really trust me to make sure the gun is properly put away?” he asked. “There could be an extra bullet in there!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I’m not putting my hand on the trigger!” she said. “I’m not that stupid… I think.”

ExtraEmily faces backlash over gun mishap

Clips of the ExtraEmily handling the gun quickly went viral across social media and caught the attention of gun content YouTubers.

Former SWAT officer Donut Operator tweeted the post and demanded the streamer learn gun safety.

“ExtraEmily needs to learn how to properly handle firearms. Moron,” he slammed.

Long-time TimCast podcast member Sour Patch Lyds replied, “Oh my that gave me anxiety.”

Article continues after ad

Users on Reddit further voiced criticism of the streamer considering the danger that comes with mishandling a firearm. “Being a f**king idiot isn’t as cute as she thinks it is,” one slammed.

However, Emily has since apologized for the incident, explaining in chat that she didn’t know the gun could go off even if her finger wasn’t on the trigger.

“Sorry, my bad. I didn’t know,” she wrote.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, it seems like Emily has learned from her mistake and no one was harmed in the on-stream incident, with Mizkif even joking about receiving a 7-day Twitch ban if he had died.