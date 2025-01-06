ExtraEmily pays “almost broke” parents back after $170K college tuition controversy

Popular Twitch streamer ExtraEmily is paying her parents back for her college tuition after joking that she didn’t plan on returning the $170K they’d spent on her education.

ExtraEmily is a prominent entertainer on Twitch, where she streams to the tune of nearly half a million followers. She’s known for her bubbly personality and getting into the occasional hijink or two, but drama erupted around her in early 2025.

During a few IRL streams in New York City, Emily discussed her higher education, explaining that her parents had paid a whopping $170K for her to attend college.

Article continues after ad

However, Emily joked to her fellow OTK streamers that she didn’t plan on paying her folks back. “My parents paid, and then they’re like, ‘Pay us back for college,’ and I just like… don’t want to,” she said.

In another broadcast, Emily’s mother spoke out about the situation, saying she ‘almost went broke’ paying for her daughter’s tuition and joked that she’d ‘wasted’ her degree becoming a streamer.

Article continues after ad

“I spent a lot of money on that,” her mom said. “And then you become a streamer.”

Article continues after ad

This information took Emily’s fanbase by storm, sparking dissent among her viewers who felt that Emily should pay her parents back the $170K amount.

ExtraEmily pays parents back for $170K college tuition

On January 6, Emily did just that, sharing a screenshot of a wire transfer to her family alongside a lengthy statement.

“I realize how fortunate I am to be in the position I’m in,” she began. “…Contrary to online belief, ever since garnering success as a streamer, I have ensured that my parents’ lifestyle and needs are taken care of. I would never let them suffer; they’re my parents who raised me.”

Article continues after ad

She went on to explain that she and her parents have a very solid relationship with plenty of banter and that she felt it was an appropriate topic to discuss on stream, not realizing how others might interpret the conversation.

Article continues after ad

However, Emily also admitted that she might have “stuck to her ways had this situation not happened,” saying her fans’ feedback “made me realize it’s really not that hard to simply follow through on my word and pay them back.”

Article continues after ad

The streamer attached a screenshot of a wire transfer for the amount of $46,996.86, explaining that she has a system in place to eventually pay them back the full amount.

Responses to Emily’s post were mostly positive, with some arguing that it’s “none of [her] viewers’ business,” while others praised her for providing for her family.

“To be honest, I think your parents are happy you did this. Good job, Emi!” one said.

“Yeah that’s actually a boss move and later on you financially don’t have to worry about it because you have the money right now,” another wrote.

Article continues after ad

Emily has announced that she is moving past this incident and will continue to stream as normal – but this isn’t the first time she’s used her broadcasting funds to pay it forward.

Article continues after ad

In November 2024, Emily and fellow streamer Emiru’s Twitch chats teamed up to tip a server at IHOP $2,000 after learning she was trying to make ends meet with a side hustle as a public school teacher.