ExtraEmily mortified after accidentally insulting viewer for 100 gift sub donation

ExtraEmily accidentally called a viewer a “simp” during a Twitch IRL livestream, but viewers aren’t buying her white lie.

Twitch streamer ExtraEmily is under fire after she called a fan a “simp” during a livestream on September 17.

The term “simp” was added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary in September 2023, and it means, “to show excessive devotion to or longing for someone or something.”

While in a parked car eating snacks with friends, FanFan alerted ExtraEmily that a viewer had gifted her account 100 subs.

To everyone’s shock, ExtraEmily yelled, “Simp!” leaving everyone in the car baffled as they jokingly questioned her on what she had just said.

“I didn’t mean to… I meant to say, Nick. I don’t know why I said simp,” she said with her jaw dropped.

“Your true thoughts came out,” quipped Nmp in the backseat. “I did not mean that!” ExtraEmily added.

She then blamed the mishap on reading the chat box, alluding to the fact that she read a viewer’s name and meant to say that instead.

“I either read chat or something… I would never say that!” the streamer explained in an attempt to justify the mishap.

Emily, who has 398K followers on Twitch, was criticized by netizens after she trolled the fan who made the donation.

“Yeah, am I crazy, or was that a nothing response for 100 subs?” commented a Reddit user. “I feel like even streamers who are completely checked out usually respond to that much. It’s such a subdued response that it made me wonder if I misheard and it wasn’t actually that many or something,” they added.

Another social media user added that there should be a limit on the amount of gift subs that viewers can buy, as they didn’t agree with how much money some people spend on streamers.