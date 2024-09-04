Ex-YouTube Gaming boss urges streamers to multi-stream on Twitch

YouTube’s former head of gaming partnerships is encouraging more streamers to broadcast on Twitch following TimTheTatman and Dr Lupo’s decision to start multi-streaming.

On September 1, popular streamers TimTheTatman and Dr Lupo shocked the internet when they finally returned to Twitch after signing exclusivity deals with YouTube.

Both streamers saw their numbers blow up on Twitch upon their return, with even bigger numbers than their YouTube broadcasts to kick off their multi-stream venture.

During his stream, TimTheTatman thanked YouTube for their support, but praised multi-streaming, explaining that everyone should be on multiple platforms.

“I personally think multi-casting is the wave. A lot of people have been asking me, ‘Tim, where should I stream?’ You should be everywhere. Truly, why not?” he said.

The clip was shared on X by esports personality Jake Lucky and it caught the attention of Ryan ‘Fwiz’ Wyatt, the former head of gaming at YouTube, who echoed Tim’s sentiments.

“He’s right. When Twitch eased up its partner policy, allowing people to stream everywhere (the right thing, and they deserve kudos for doing), the correct answer was multi-casting,” Wyatt stated.

At TwitchCon 2023, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy announced that the platform would allow multi-streaming after being called out by creators like Ninja for being too strict. Since then, many streamers have taken advantage of the new rules, and for Fwiz, there’s no reason for anyone not to.

“Expand your reach; there’s too much great software out there that makes it so easy,” he said.

Even multistream “haters” such as Ludwig believe that it’s the best option for growing creators while being personally opposed to steaming on multiple sites, himself.

“I think if are growing you shouldn’t marry yourself to one platform,” he admitted. “If your goal is just more viewership so you can spread your message to more people, make more money, or whatever that makes a lot of sense.”