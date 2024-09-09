Ex-Twitch employee responds to Dr Disrespect’s threats for leaking ban details

The former Twitch employee who first revealed the reason for Dr Disrespect’s ban has responded to threats of “repercussions” for spilling the details.

On June 22, ex-Twitch staff member Cody Conners broke his silence about why Dr Disrespect was banned from the purple platform back in 2020, alleging that he was sending inappropriate DMs to a minor and trying to meet with them at TwitchCon.

After more employees came forward and companies began to distance themselves from Doc, including his own game studio, Midnight Society, Dr Disrespect confirmed the allegations were true in a now-deleted post on X.

Following the confession, Doc, real name Guy Beahm, took an extended break from streaming, but returned to YouTube on September 6 to reveal new info about his ban.

During the stream, Doc revealed “the truth” about his ban, but claimed that Conners never had first-hand info about the incident and denied ever planning to meet up with the individual he had DM’d.

“Cody, why do this? What was the point? This was settled professionally. And you, knowing how black and white the internet is, decided to leak the reported reason Twitch banned me in 2020. For what? Why?” Doc asked. “Did you not know the repercussions about spilling lies about the two-time? Do you not know the repercussions of accusing me, Cody Conners?”

“You don’t know sh*t and it was obvious from your tweet,” he added, before accusing others at Twitch of holding a vendetta against him.

One day after Dr Disrespect called him out, seemingly threatening legal action, Cody Conners responded with a couple of cheeky tweets.

In his first post, he shared a screenshot of ChatGPT asking: “What kind of lawyer do I need when I am definitely not getting sued?”

He followed this up one day later: “Siri, when do I need to leave for the courthouse if I don’t have to go?”

These cryptic posts appear to suggest that Dr Disrespect hasn’t actually committed to taking legal action against him yet.

Beahm’s Twitch ban resulted in a big legal battle between him and the platform, which was eventually settled in 2022. Although no party admitted to any wrongdoing, Twitch did end up paying out Doc’s entire contract.

While there’s no word yet on any additional lawsuits, Doc claims he has “more to disclose” about the ban. Whether Cody Conners ends up being targeted in a future legal case remains to be seen.