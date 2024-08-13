Ex-reveals pro leaks Twitch earnings and viewers were shocked by one thing

Former Call of Duty pro Christopher ‘Parasite’ Duarte revealed his Twitch earnings for the last month for the world to see, and some viewers are blown away by the money he’s making.

Over the last few years, streaming has become a viable career choice for many content creators. Sure, some grind for a bit longer by starting out fresh, and others have a leg up because of their background – be it being a YouTuber or a former esports professional – but striking it rich on Twitch or Kick takes a fair bit of work.

You’ve got to build up your regular audience to bring in more donations, better ad revenue, and build a big bank of subscribers.

Some streamers have made millions. They’re the ones like xQc, Pokimane, IShowSpeed, and Kai Cenat that regularly bring in tens of thousands of viewers per broadcast. But what if you’re a bit smaller than that? What if you get around 1,000 viewers a stream?

Well, former Call of Duty pro Parasite fits that bill and he showcased his Twitch earnings during his August 8 broadcast. During that stream, the CoD World Champion revealed that he made around $24,000 for the last month.

The large majority of that is adverts, which make up close to $20,000. His subscriber numbers make him around $3,000. “Yeah bro, ads don’t make money,” he responded to one fan.

Some pointed out that the ad number is so large because the former CoD pro had 272 hours of adverts on his stream with an average of just under 1000 viewers. This was a high point for him, given the success of XDefiant.

“Insane that 300-500 viewer streamers can make $240k a year in ad revenue alone if they stream 10-12 hours a day,” one viewer said. “I see numbers like that and assume botting. Who the f*ck sits through a stream when 25% of it is ads?” another added.

In the past, streamers have noted that their Twitch deals stipulate how many adverts they have to run per stream. It isn’t a new thing that ads pay well. But, seeing it reaffirmed can surprise some people.