Ethan Nestor banned on Twitch after “Wikipedia speedrun” shows sexual content

Ethan Nestor, formerly known as CrankGamePlays, has been banned on Twitch just hours after ending an 18-day Subathon.

Although Nestor is largely known for his 2M+ subscribers on YouTube, he’s cultivated a rather sizable audience on Twitch, too.

With nearly 600,000 followers, Ethan streams Just Chatting content, as well as the occasional party game like Fall Guys, Gartic Phone and more.

He finished a massive 18-day subathon on August 18, 2024 – but just a day later found himself banned from the platform entirely.

“This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” a message on his channel currently reads.

News of the ban went viral on Twitter/X. Ethan was quick to respond to the situation, responding to Streamerbans’ post about his suspension with a simple, “Whoops.”

Fans were left wondering what could have caused the ban… but it wasn’t long until many pointed out an issue with one of his Wikipedia Speedruns.

In these speedruns, users must start on one Wikipedia page and make their way to another specific topic, only using links inside of the current page.

Sometimes there are stipulations to the challenge. For example, speedrunners could be tasked with going from Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear to current CEO Dan Clancy, but have to visit the page for YouTube in the process.

Nestor was doing one of these speedruns during his subathon, and started on the page for ‘peanut.’ However, he ended up on a more explicit page – likely breaking Twitch’s Community Guidelines.

“To ensure content on Twitch is appropriate for diverse audiences, certain sexual content is prohibited, regardless of the medium used to create it (digital or non-digital),” it reads.

This is just the latest major creator to get banned on Twitch. Back in July, the Amazon-owned company unbanned former President Donald Trump three years after suspending his account.

“We reinstated former President Trump’s channel. We believe there is value in hearing from Presidential nominees directly, when possible. Trump is now the official Republican nominee for US president,” Twitch said in a statement to popular independent journalist ‘Slasher.’