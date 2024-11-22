EmilyCC breaks down in tears after getting 10K subscribers being live for 3 years straight

Twitch streamer EmilyCC broke down in tears once she reached 10,000 subscribers on the site after being live 24/7 for three years straight.

EmilyCC has been streaming nonstop on Twitch since November 2021. Now, three years later, she’s finally broken a major subscriber record, scoring 10,000 subs thanks to her efforts.

Emily was visibly stunned and broke out into tears as her fans flooded the chat with congratulatory messages upon reaching the milestone on November 21, 2024.

“Oh my god, I never thought in a million years this would ever happen,” she said. “Thank you so much. …I never thought I would ever hit that [number]. That’s insane.”

This massive achievement follows Emily’s appearance on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 subathon, where he begged fellow streamer QTCinderella to invite her to the 2024 Streamer Awards in recognition of her three-year-long broadcast.

That’s not all; this was a broadcast that also featured music artist Benny Blanco, who implored QT to give Emily an award for her hard work and humorously chided her for downplaying her accomplishments.

“Stop trying to sell yourself short!” Blanco emplored. “You are the biggest ever of all time. Like, I’m sure you’re bad at something, but you’re not bad at this.”

While QT couldn’t promise Emily an award, she did say that there’s a “seat with her name on it” for the ceremony on December 7.

She made sure to thank Kai Cenat after reaching the 10K sub mark, holding up a piece of paper with his name on it while her chatters also spammed ‘W KAI’ in the chat.

“I don’t feel real lol, also I’ve never seen so many kind people the past day ever in my life,” she wrote in a celebratory tweet. “I’m so so so so grateful.”

Emily’s three-year-long subathon has broken records on Twitch, and is currently the longest subathon stream at 1,104 days.