Druski reveals upcoming movie featuring him, Kai Cenat, and Kevin Hart

During an episode of The Breakfast Club podcast on February 14, Druski revealed that there is a planned movie featuring him, Kai Cenat, and Kevin Hart.

In the past couple months, Kai Cenat has ventured outside of the regular streaming world several times.

In February alone, Cenat has played in both the NFL Flag Football Game and the NBA Celebrity All Star Game. He has also streamed live from the Grammys and the Royal Rumble.

The streamer will now be venturing into Hollywood, as popular comedian Druski has revealed plans for a movie involving himself, Cenat, and Kevin Hart.

“You, Kai, and Kev. We know we wanna see the movie. Is there actual talks happening?” asked Charlamagne tha God, a co-host of The Breakfast Club podcast. “Yes, yes,” replied Druski.

New movie planned featuring Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Druski

The movie is already in the beginning stages according to Druski.

“We have a bunch of meetings set up right now to where we’ll be shooting very soon. I don’t know exactly the month, but it will be this year,” he said.

The comedian also spoke about how Kevin Hart has been having a mentor role. “He just called us last night spazzing on us, just letting us know, he was like ‘guys get serious about this s**t,” said Druski.

“He’s letting us know like ‘yo, lock in because this is like I’m trying to get y’all to that next level of thinking. If I’m telling you to study this, or do this, or study this script, or look at this movie, that definitely is something you should do’,” Druski said about Hart.

Hart, Cenat, and Druski first streamed together back in June of 2024 for a “sleepover stream”. The three then streamed again in November for a special Thanksgiving stream during Cenat’s Mafiathon 2.