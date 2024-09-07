DrLupo slams fans who claim he ‘turned his back on’ Dr Disrespect

Streamer DrLupo slammed Dr Disrespect fans who came at him for “turning his back on” the controversial content creator.

DrLupo and Doc have a long history of working together on streaming content and the like. The former even played Deadrop, the online extraction shooter from the Midnight Society studio that Doc co-founded – and with which he has since parted ways.

However, Lupo cut ties with Dr Disrespect following his admittance to sending inappropriate messages to a minor in 2017.

Fans of the controversial streamer haven’t taken too kindly to this, with one person during a DrLupo streaming saying, “crazy how Lupo just turns on people.”

The YouTuber didn’t hold back in his response to the comment, telling viewers “you should hold every person that you respect accountable for their mistakes, too.”

Despite working with Dr Disrespect “consistently on both game development and my career as a streamer,” DrLupo says he can’t abide unsuitable behavior involving a minor.

And while he wasn’t surprised the Doc still has a ton of viewers, he completely cut ties and said he doesn’t want to associate with him in any way.

“If anywhere along that path you go, ‘ah, that’s fine,’ you got something f***ed up in your head, dude… If it was my f***ing brother, I would say the same sh**. You do not defend that, there’s no defending it.”

DrLupo did not stop there in addressing Dr Disrespect’s fanbase, either. Notably, Doc returned to streaming on September 6 after a two-month hiatus and quickly broke his own viewership record on YouTube.

With this in mind, DrLupo added that Dr Disrespect’s viewers “don’t give a sh** because they just want their balloon animals from their clown and to move on… that’s the community that he’s grown.”

When another person chimed in to ask if there might be room for forgiveness in this situation, Lupo simply stated, “Not for me. There’s some sh** you just don’t do, man.”

