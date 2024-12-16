Dr Disrespect slams “talentless” QTCinderella & Streamer Awards after Twitch ban joke

Rumble streamer Dr Disrespect slammed QTCinderella and “uncreative” streamers after she roasted him at 2024 Streamer Awards.

Earlier this year, former Twitch employees came forward, alleging that Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, had been permanently banned from the platform in 2020 for messages he sent to an underage user.

Although Beahm has since claimed that Twitch orchestrated the ban and the messages were taken out of context, the situation was so serious that YouTube demonetized his channel, eventually leading him to sign with Rumble.

During the 2024 Streamer Awards, the event’s founder, QTCinderella, mocked Doc over his infamous Twitch ban scandal while celebrating the award show’s history.

“The Streamer Awards turns four this year, which means in only 13 years, we’ll get a DM from Dr Disrespect,” she joked.

On December 16, Dr Disrespect shot back, accusing QTCinderella of being “talentless” while the rest of the community relies too heavily on each other for support.

Dr Disrespect goes off on streamers and slams QTCinderella

During the beginning of his stream on both YouTube and Rumble, Beahm stood outside of his snowy “arena” and started hyping himself up, claiming that others “can’t relate” to his skills.

“That puts them in a position of vulnerability when they see the two-time. And you know what? They all need each other to stay relevant. All of them,” he blasted. “Look at the Streamer Awards show, all those uncreative, little pu**ies. If they didn’t have one another, they’d be nothing. That’s the only way they survive.”

According to Doc, other streamers are simply incapable of doing what he does on his streams. Primarily, Dr Disrespect plays games like Wordle, Call of Duty, and PUBG.

He continued, “Who is the stupid little host for that Streamer Awards show? You talk about talentless. Creativity? There is none. Embarrassing [what] the industry has turned into.”

Beahm finished his rant by saying he would be staying in his own lane and that he still has a long way to go, but promised that 2025 would be a big one for the Rumble star and his Champions Club community.

Thus far, neither QTCinderella nor her partner Ludwig have responded to Doc’s call-out, but considering how many creators he put on blast, don’t expect the community to take Beahm’s words lightly.