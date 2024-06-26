Dr Disrespect fan throws costume in trash after streamer admits to DM’ing minor

A former fan of Dr Disrespect, who went viral in 2022 for sharing photos of himself in the influencer’s costume, has thrown the outfit in the dumpster after Doc admitted to ‘inappropriately’ messaging a minor.

On June 25, 2024, the long-awaited reason behind Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban in 2020 was confirmed by the streamer himself.

In a post on Twitter/X, Doc admitted to inappropriately messaging a minor through Twitch’s Whisper feature – and that it was the reason behind his ban from the platform.

Fans of Dr Disrespect, as well as other streamers across Twitch, YouTube, and Kick, quickly began reacting to the news.

Close friends of Doc, NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman, released videos condemning his actions, revealing that they can no longer support Dr Disrespect after the news. On the other hand, Kai Cenat reacted to the situation on stream and quickly unfollowed the streamer after sharing his thoughts.

A former fan by the name of mochocolate, who’s gone viral in the past for dressing up as the streamer, posted his reaction to the Doc’s tweet by throwing his vest and wig into a nearby dumpster.

“Throwing away my Dr Disrespect costume I wore back in 2022 and deleting any photos videos I posted wearing it,” he said. “I want NOTHING to do with a p*do.”

In the clip, you can see the fan walking up to the dumpster before throwing it inside while yelling, “F*ck off, a*shole.”

Mochocolate isn’t the only person cutting ties with the Doc after the streamer admitted his allegations.

Midnight Society, the studio Dr Disrespect co-founded, announced the end of their relationship together on June 24.

Robert Bowling, studio head, issued a statement of his own on June 25 after Doc admitted to the allegations.

“If you inappropriately message a minor. I can not work with you. Period.”

The San Francisco 49ers also shared that they “take these developments seriously” and will no longer work alongside Dr Disrespect following the news.