Dr Disrespect doubles down on refusing to show chat logs: “Twitch f**ked us”

Dr Disrespect has shot down any possibility of ever publicly releasing the chat logs that got him banned from Twitch, despite calls for him to do otherwise.

Back in June, former Twitch employees broke their silence on why Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, was permanently banned from the platform back in 2020.

They alleged that Doc had been sending inappropriate messages to an underage user through Twitch’s Whisper feature – something that he confirmed was true in a since-deleted tweet.

However, in a comeback broadcast weeks later, Doc claimed that Twitch had taken the messages out of context and had orchestrated the ban, eventually leading to a legal dispute where the Amazon-owned site paid out his entire contract.

Amid this controversy, many streamers and former associates of Doc, such as Tfue, urged him to release the messages – something he has yet to do and doesn’t seem like he ever will, based on his latest remarks.

Dr Disrespect explains why he won’t release Twitch DMs that led to ban

On December 17, a viewer urged Dr Disrespect to “take accountability” for his past actions, adding that it was “f**ked up” that he had messaged an underage user.

“Oh, yeah? What was said?” Doc rhetorically asked.

“The fact that we don’t know is the exact reason this is happening to you, people will expect the worst. If you showed the logs it would clear things up. But when you don’t, it seems you are hiding something,” the fan explained.

The streamer was quick to fire back, saying those requesting he reveal the Whispers “assume the worst” about him.

“Why would I need to show logs to anyone on the internet? I don’t know you or them,” he said. “The people assuming the worst are people I don’t want to associate with or build a community around. They are the vocal minority that never liked the Doc from the beginning.”

“Real people understand the reality of the situation… we didn’t do anything wrong. 8 figures in the back pocket because of it too. Liberal Twitch f**ked us.”

This isn’t the first time Doc has cited Twitch staff for his troubles. Back in November, he blamed a “woke mind virus” for his 2020 ban.

“Everyone that was directly involved with our ban, from that platform, which was obviously run by a particular ideology and breed of people. They f**ked us man,” he said.

The Twitch ban and the leaked reason for it ultimately resulted in Beahm being demonetized on YouTube, leading him to sign with Rumble to lead its gaming section.