DJ Akademiks responds as PlaqueBoyMax calls him out over comments to young streamer

Days after his comments about an explicit scenario involving PlaqueBoyMax and a 15-year-old streamer, DJ Akademiks has apologized.

The controversy started last week when clips surfaced of popular streamer DJ Akademiks making inappropriate comments towards a 15-year-old Twitch streamer, NourGxd.

Among the comments was a question involving Twitch streamer PlaqueBoyMax. “Yo, if Max said he wanted to try f**king a dude, will you let him f**k you?” Akademiks asked the 15-year-old streamer.

On January 23, Max responded to the clips, calling them “nasty” and “very weird.” He also added that he wishes Akademiks wouldn’t make those type comments anymore.

Article continues after ad

The next day Akademiks fired back at Max, saying he’s done supporting him and doesn’t want to see any more clips of him ever again.

On January 25, an Akademiks fan page on Twitter posted a series of out of context clips of PlaqueBoyMax. Fans were quick to point out that these clips were taken out of context, and suspected that the account was either ran by DJ Akademiks or endorsed by him.

Article continues after ad

“If you watch the clips, they don’t match the captions at all,” said one X user.

Article continues after ad

Finally, during his January 25 stream on Rumble, Akademiks apologized for his comments towards NourGxd.

“Definitely a regrettable moment, and we’re gonna use that as a teachable moment,” began Akademiks. “I don’t think I came this far, built this platform, to be that irresponsible,” he said.

After that he addressed PlaqueBoyMax, stating “I got nothing against Max. I said what I had to say last night. I stand on every word, but I have nothing against Max…I do think his community is toxic.”

Article continues after ad

Many aren’t buying his apology, however. One stated “we don’t accept his apology,” while another said “Akademiks still weird af”.

PlaqueBoyMax and the rest of FaZe Clan are coming off a big year where they dominated the just chatting category on Twitch.