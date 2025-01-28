DJ Akademiks banned on Twitch after scandal with teen streamer

DJ Akademiks has been banned on Twitch just a day after being called out by FaZe’s PlaqueBoyMax for making inappropriate comments toward a 15-year-old streamer.

DJ Akademiks is a well-known podcast host and content creator who often discusses news in the rap and hip-hop music scenes.

On January 28, 2025, Akademiks’ Twitch channel was banned, with a message on his profile reading: “This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s community guidelines or terms of service.”

Additionally, some viewers supposedly discovered code in Akademiks’ profile that claimed his ban is “indefinite,” but it’s currently unknown how long his ban will last.

DJ Akademiks’ Twitch ban follows scandal with young streamer

While he’s been banned from Twitch in the past, his latest suspension comes on the heels of a viral scandal involving a 15-year-old broadcaster.

On January 27, Akademiks was publicly lambasted by fellow streamer PlaqueBoyMax, who called the podcast host “nasty” and “very weird” for asking the teen about a hypothetical sexual situation involving Max.

In response, Akademiks went live to explain his side of the story, where he apologized to the young streamer but maintained that Max’s Twitch community was “toxic.”

“Definitely a regrettable moment, and we’re gonna use that as a teachable moment,” he said. “I don’t think I came this far, built this platform, to be that irresponsible.

“I got nothing against Max. I said what I had to say last night. I stand on every word, but I have nothing against Max…I do think his community is toxic,” he added.

Akademiks’ response was met with mixed reactions, with much of Plaque’s fanbase refusing to accept his ‘apology.’

Before his ban, Akademiks’ Twitch channel boasted over 500K followers, where viewers would tune in to watch him commentate on new music releases and beef in the rap world.

At the time of writing, he has yet to publicly respond to the ban, leaving netizens waiting for answers.