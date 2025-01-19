DDG fulfills fan’s dreams by gifting him a PS5 and letting him meet Kai Cenat

Twitch streamer DDG surprised a fan at Best Buy with a brand new PS5 and a call to Kai Cenat.

During his stream on January 17, streamer DDG ran into a young fan at Best Buy and discovered that it was the fan’s birthday.

As a birthday gift to the young fan, DDG bought the him a brand new PS5, along with a new controller and a PlayStation Plus subscription.

DDG also let the young fan pick out two games of his choice to buy, which ended up being NBA 2K25 and GTA 5.

DDG calls Kai Cenat for young fan at Best Buy

After picking out everything for DDG to buy, the kid said that he was a big Kai Cenat fan and asked DDG if he could call him.

“Hey, this kid gonna pass out if you talk to him,” DDG said to Kai in a FaceTime call.

“What’s good bro, nice to meet you,” Cenat said to the fan. “He’s also doing an everything that you can touch in the store he’ll buy for you,” Kai jokingly said to the fan about DDG.

Cenat has done many charitable things for fans of his throughout his streaming career. During his subathon in November of 2024, he announced that 20% of all revenue he received during the subathon would go towards a school he is currently building in Nigeria.

Just a couple months prior to that in September of 2024, Cenat gave away $100,000 to his viewers.

Cenat is no stranger to the gaming world, either. Over the past year he has completed several gaming marathons from Elden Ring to Hardcore Minecraft, and he has also promised to complete GTA 6 on stream when it comes out.

His next gaming marathon will be the Batman Arkham series, which he claims will be his craziest yet.