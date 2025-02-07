Dating show contestant seemingly threatens Pokimane & ExtraEmily with disturbing pickup line

Pokimane, Extra Emily and other top female streamers were left gobsmacked after a contestant on AustinShow’s dating program made a threatening remark toward them.

AustinShow is a popular Twitch streamer known for creating viral dating shows like ‘Love or Host’ or ‘King of the Hill,’ where contestants get to know participants over the course of several rounds, voting out possible dates each round.

The goal of these shows is for a contestant to narrow down the participants to their favorite guy or gal, hoping that they will get to go out on a date in the end.

AustinShow went live with an episode of ‘King of the Hill’ on February 6, 2025 — but the contestant who was trying to score a date ended up making a remark that completely put off his possible love interests.

AustinShow dating contestant’s threatening pickup line leaves Pokimane speechless

Four major female Twitch streamers were featured in this particular episode, including OTK member Extra Emily, Kandyland, LydiaViolet and the platform’s most-followed woman, Pokimane.

As part of the game, Austin asked the contestant to give the gals his best pickup line… but instead, he threatened his potential prospects’ lives.

“Go out with me before I kill you,” the guy said, instantly shocking everyone else in the stream.

“What? What did you say?” one of the women asked, with another urging him not to repeat it.

“In a video game I hope, right?” she said in an apparent attempt to lighten the mood.

Austin quickly rushed through the segment to “move on” from the awkward moment.

“Thank you very much,” he told the guy, who smiled and said, “You’re welcome.”

Austin has since deleted the VOD of the show from his Twitch channel, with only short clips taken from the broadcast remaining online.

Viewers were left furious at the contestant’s behavior, with one writing on Reddit: “Austin’s gotta be more careful vetting for the show.”

Thus far, none of the participating streamers have addressed the situation on their social media profiles, leaving fans waiting for answers after the awkward episode’s disappearance from the net.