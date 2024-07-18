Dad of missing teen found on IRL Twitch stream shares message to viewers

The dad of a missing teen who was found during Clix and FaZe Lacy’s IRL stream shared a message for those who were in the Twitch chat during the broadcast.

FaZe Lacy and Clix were IRL streaming in Miami, Florida in early July when they began talking to a teenager in green shorts.

Lacy posted on Twitter/X the next day and revealed that the boy’s older brother had contacted him. In the message, the brother revealed that the boy, Troy Coleman, had been missing from his home in Michigan for three months.

The boy has since been reunited with his family, and in an interview with People, Troy’s dad shared a message for those who were watching the stream the day he was found.

“I was upset that people were kind of making fun of him, but I was glad that they found him, and that’s the most important thing,” said Weston Coleman.

“And I just didn’t think those kids understood what he was going through. I wish they would’ve been a little nicer to him, but at the same time, they helped find him and didn’t even know it.”

Regardless of what he thinks about how Twitch chat acted during the stream, Troy’s dad has sent his thanks to everyone involved.

“I’m just glad he’s alive at this point and now can’t believe we found him,” said the dad.

Coleman also issued an update on his son’s overall health. As of writing, Troy is recovering at a hospital in Florida.

Troy spent much of his time in Florida in the sun, which caused his skin to be “scorched” by the exposure. According to People, Troy is missing some skin on his ears, nose, and shoulders.

He also says that he may have to take Troy to the doctor when he returns to Michigan to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again.