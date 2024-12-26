Dabo crashes out after his girlfriend doesn’t buy him Christmas gifts

Dabo wasn’t happy when he gifted his girlfriend more presents than she gave him, which led the streamer to punch and destroy his camera.

Twitch streamer ‘youngdabo’ went live on Christmas Day with his girlfriend. Though he showered his partner with plenty of gifts, he was left with little to nothing when it came time for him to open something.

“It’s my turn, how many gifts did you get me?” Dabo excitedly asked his girlfriend. “Let’s go!” he added as she told him to close his eyes.

Though she had one gift for the streamer, he was more than happy to accept what she got him — that was until he opened his eyes.

After giving her expensive clothes, luxurious perfumes, and jewelry from Louis Vuitton, Dabo’s girlfriend handed him an unwrapped can of Axe antiperspirant.

Dabo was excited to exchange Christmas gifts with his girlfriend until it was his turn to open something.

Dabo punches his camera during IRL broadcast

Beside himself, the streamer asked his girlfriend to leave the room and lock the door behind her. That’s when he began to explode in anger, even punching his camera.

“Oh my god!” he repeatedly said as he placed his hands on his head in complete shock. “F*ck these b*tches, man! F*ck all these women.”

As tears fell from his eyes, he continued to crash out. “All these b*tches want is something from you. They only want one thing, money, anything!”

He then urged his viewers to never trust a woman. “These h*es don’t love you, they don’t love you, chat… don’t trust these hoes, man. They are all the same, never trust anybody, never!”

As his emotions continued to run high, Dabo left his stream after destroying his camera by punching it. “I’m out, man! What the f*ck!” he exclaimed.

Once his reaction went viral on X, fans seemed to side with the streamer, saying that it’s a “man’s true nightmare” to not be gifted anything from their girlfriend on Christmas.

Though his relationship is seemingly on the rocks, Dabo’s Christmas mishap could have very well been staged. Nonetheless, fans agreed that it was time for him to “get a new girlfriend.”