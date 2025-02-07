Crypto streamer makes $70k in 30 seconds with insane memecoin luck

A crypto streamer couldn’t believe his luck when he purchased a crypto coin as soon as it launched – and rapidly watched the value fly up in front of his eyes, cashing out with massive profit in under a minute.

Crypto is making somewhat of a resurgence in 2025, with coins like $TRUMP launching and early buyers making millions of dollars.

Solana memecoins have become the flavor of choice for the investors in the trenches, as they are more frequently “mooning,” or hitting huge highs with significant profit to be made.

Obviously, most coins that are launched never amount to anything, and if they do you’re running the risk of putting money into a rugpull, but as streamer Jalen now knows: when it works, it works brilliantly.

Twitch streamer cashes out big time

Coming to the end of his stream, just talking to his chat about raiding another channel, Jalen spotted something notable: Jupiter, one of the bigger trading platforms, had launched a coin.

“Jupiter have just launched a coin,” he said. “I’m in so deep.”

The Solana balance overlay on his stream dropped by 50 SOL (just under $9,500 at the time of writing), and when he switched to the graph of the coin’s progress, it was immediately showing rapid rises.

He said, watching the number go up and up: “I’m up 50 SOL … I’m up 100 SOL … I’m up 150 SOL … I’m up 200 SOL … I don’t know what’s going on right now. I’m up 400 SOL, this is too much money. Get me out.”

Jalen, who had been tapping on the 25% sell button waiting for the right time to strike, decided to cash out the full 100% of what he owned, calling it “the quickest 350 SOL I’ve ever made.”

At the time of writing, 350 SOL is approximately $70,000. Earning that much money in less than a minute is something very few, even in the world of crypto, can boast.

However, it’s worth noting that this also could have gone the complete opposite way for Jalen, and as with every crypto investment, you are risking real money.