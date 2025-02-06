ConnorEatsPants explains how he got Elon Musk to play Fortnite

Streaming star ConnorEatsPants has explained how he managed to get Elon Musk to join him on Fortnite for his Fortnite Friday series.

Plenty of celebrities have linked up with popular streamers over the years, appearing on Twitch to either play games or just chat. Ninja really things into high gear when he played Fortnite with Drake, and Kai Cenat has continued to run with that by having the likes of Kevin Hart, Ice Spice, and Nicki Minaj appear.

Content creator ConnorEatsPants has also managed to get in on that too. His Fortnite Fridays series have seen a few celebrities appear, especially when it comes to those in the political world.

At the end of 2024, he managed to get Adrian Dittmann – who is believed to be Elon Musk’s burner account on X/Twitter – to play alongside him as well.

ConnorEatsPants reveals how Elon Musk stream came about

The Fortnite streamer joined Anthony Padilla on his ‘I spent a day with’ series to talk about the Fortnite link-ups and explained how he managed to get Musk’s supposed burner on side.

“I’m pretty sure it was Elon, I do,” Connor said. “There is more evidence that it was than it wasn’t. It’s just kind of awesome if it wasn’t because then there is a guy that really, really wants to be Elon Musk.”

Touching on how he got them to play Forntite, the streamer added: “What really got him was the one (post) where I replied like ‘Adrian, if you don’t come on my show I will crash my vehicle into a highway median’ because that’s the one that he sent me a message on and was like ‘hey, I’m down to do you show, you probably shouldn’t tweet these things’.”

Timestamp of 2:40

Connor doubled down on his belief that it was Elon too, poking fun at his Path of Exile 2 drama.

“Judging by his Path of Exile 2 gameplay, I think that might have actually been him because he was pretty bad at Fortnite too,” he added.

He also noted that Musk has tweeted in the past, owning up to being Adrian Dittman. However, who knows?