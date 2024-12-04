CoD streamer Nadia slams “haters” still calling her a cheat as tournament launches investigation

Popular Twitch streamer Nadia has accused “haters” who believe she cheated in Call of Duty of ruining opportunities for her, after she was named as part of a promotional tournament for new shooter game, Delta Force.

On December 3, Nadia was named in the lineup of “elite streamers” who would be taking part in Delta Force’s “Warfare Streamer Showdown”, an event also featuring the likes of Nadeshot, Scump and Tenz.

However, replies to the announcement immediately locked in on Nadia, suggesting she should be removed over historical cheating accusations in Call of Duty.

Article continues after ad

Nadia “haters” call out Delta Force

“You are going to collaborate with a person (Nadia) who has used cheats in Call of Duty. Wow,” one reply said. “Nadia? Game must have cheats for it already. Too bad,” another added.

Shortly after, Delta Force, developed by Team Jade, replied to a post claiming Nadia was a “proven cheater”, and said “Thanks to our community for bringing this matter to our attention – we are now investigating further.”

Article continues after ad

However, despite accusations over the years, Nadia has always vehemently denied ever cheating in CoD, and has certainly never been “proven” to have cheated.

Article continues after ad

Nadia hits back

Responding, she said, “My haters ruining opportunities for me when I never even cheated is wild. A girl just can’t be good at a video game.”

Many of the cheating claims stem from when a ‘banned’ message was displayed on her stream, but she says viewers were simply “baited”.

“To all the idiots who actually think I got banned live, it was an OBS screen, you got baited,” she explained.

“Here is the email I got “banned” with, here is me playing with it today WITH THE SAME email.”

Article continues after ad

Nadia was frequently featured on YouTube channels focused on exposing and catching so-called cheaters, often by using clips they deem suspicious, but without actual proof.

Some of Nadia’s fans have called on Delta Force to apologize for their post stating they will investigate.

Article continues after ad

“There’s no way you guys are that gullible @DeltaForce_Game… do better,” fellow streamer Tangeezy said. Another commented, “Y’all owe her an apology asap.”

Streamer Azra told the developers, “This seems very unprofessional on your end. Y’all can easily talk to COD and get confirmation that she is cleared (which she 100% is).”

Article continues after ad

For now, it is unclear what Delta Force’s investigation will cover, or if Nadia is still part of the streamer event to promote the game.

Delta Force is set to launch on PC on December 5.