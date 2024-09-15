Clix swatted while IRL streaming as police shut down entire mall

Clix was IRL streaming on Twitch at a mall when suddenly the local police department closed down the building and evacuated everyone inside after hoax callers swatted him.

On September 14, the Twitch streamer, who has nearly eight million followers on the platform, went live and headed to the Town Center Mall in Boca Raton, Florida. However, his shopping trip with TikTok star Rachel Brockman was cut short after he revealed he had been swatted.

“We can’t get out of the mall because one of you guys swatted the mall and said there was a shooting going on in here next to my f**king car. All the f**king stores are locked down,” Clix explained.

Before ending his Twitch stream, he elaborated that “girls were screaming and crying,” that “every single door has chains over it,” and said, “the cops f**king think it’s me.”

Boca Raton Police made multiple updates via their Twitter/X account as the events unfolded. They stated that the mall was closed and later confirmed that this was due to them receiving a threatening call involving Cody Conrod, otherwise known as Clix.

“Officers located Conrod inside the mall and he was detained for questioning, during this time the mall was evacuated as a precaution,” the authorities stated in a press release that followed.

They ended by stating: “Members of the Bomb Squad cleared the rental vehicle and as a result of the investigation, nothing suspicious was located. The investigation remains ongoing.”

Clix has since posted to his Twitter/X account to comment on the situation, “Wow man, what a f**king disgusting world we live in,” as he announced, “Done with this IRL stream s**t.”

This was not the first time Clix has been swatted, and despite the issue of hoax callers targeting streamers being prevalent for years, it is still proving to be a major problem for streamers on Twitch and other platforms.

Back in 2019, the Fortnite pro player was even swatted while competing in an FNCS tournament which forced him to end the stream and leave the match.