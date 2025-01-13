Cinnabrit threatens to sue people using her stream clips for gambling ads

Cinnabrit has had enough of people putting gambling ads over clips of her, and she has threatened legal action against the practice of people using her clips to advertise products.

For years, gambling has been a hot topic in the streaming world. Back in 2022, Twitch made the decision to ban gambling streams on their platform.

This opened the door for Kick, a streaming platform backed by the owners of the online gambling website known as Stake that allows gambling content.

Article continues after ad

Although no Twitch streamers are allowed to gamble or have gambling sponsorships, a current trend on Twitter sees these sites advertising in other ways by putting their logos on out of context stream clips.

Over the past couple of months, a new trend has begun on Twitter where an account will tweet out a clip of a streamer and put the Stake logo over it, usually without the streamers permission. Twitch streamer Cinna appears to be the latest victim of this trend, and she’s not having it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Cinna threatens legal action against stream clippers

On January 11, a Twitter account tweeted a clip from the latest Cinna stream with the logo for Rainbet, another online gambling site, in the corner. Cinna took issue with this, replying that she was “contacting her lawyers”.

“bro yeah im contacting my lawyers about these stake clips im done. This has nothing to do with the clip and is directly false narratives clipped out of context. Not to mention putting an illegal ad on my content.” said Cinna.

Article continues after ad

The tweet currently has over 12,000 likes, with many in the replies agreeing with Cinna and criticizing the undisclosed ad.

“yea cinna get him” one person replied.

“Please actually do this I will do anything to make it happen” said another.

While the Rainbet logo says it’s an ad, this is still a violation of x’s terms of service due to the ad not being presented in a commercial context. Cinnabrit isn’t directly endorsing the product, the logo is merely stuck on a clip that has nothing to do with gambling.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If she were to pursue legal action, this would be the crux of her case, along with a possible defamation suit if she felt as if the clips taken out of context caused damage to her character.

This isn’t the first time a streamer has threatened legal action as a result of clippers using their content to push gambling ads. Valkyrae claimed to be taking legal action against clipping accounts in late 2024 for a similar set of reasons to cinna.