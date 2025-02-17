Cinna surprises waitress with huge tip during emotional moment

Twitch streamer Cinna surprised a waitress with a generous tip, which helped her pay off her college tuition.

Cinna has been making her mark on Twitch since 2018. In 2024, she won the Sapphire Award at the Streaming Awards for being the female who has excelled the most in a male-driven industry.

While her follower count is about half a million, fellow streamer Kai Cenat gave her a shout-out in February, calling her content “amazing” and “refreshing.”

In one of her latest streams, Cinna used her impact for the better when she surprised a waitress with a huge tip. In the emotional moment, the waitress began to cry when she told the Twitch star that she had just helped pay for her college tuition.

“It’s no problem! You guys are so awesome. Thank you so much for having us, you guys are great,” Cinna told the waitress, who held her hand over her mouth in shock.

“Okay, but, I’m going to cry, because you just paid for the rest of my college right now,” the waitress said. “I mean, I like you guys a lot, but that was so sweet,” she added while wiping her tears.

Cinna responds to claims she tipped $5k

Following the viral encounter, it was rumored that Cinna tipped the waitress $5,000. However, the streamer debunked that claim, saying although it was a big tip, she didn’t want to take credit for such a large amount that was never given.

“Bro idk where everyone is saying the price but I didn’t tip 5000 dollars LMAO. I tipped her a lot and we had a sweet moment but I would hate to take credit for such a large amount LOL. It was a good moment and she was awesome,” Cinna tweeted.

Though it’s unknown just how much Cinna tipped the waitress, her kind gesture seemed to have landed in the right place, for the right person.

