Chris Brown agrees to perform on next AMP cypher with Kai Cenat

During his stream with Kai Cenat, Chris Brown agreed to make an appearance if AMP did another cypher, after watching their version of it with Kevin Hart.

In July 2024, AMP – Any Means Possible, the streamer group that consists of Kai Cenat and his peers like Fanum and Duke Dennis – recorded their very own cypher, similar to that which the XXL Freshmen do each year.

It went massively viral and was celebrated by their fans, and even caught mainstream attention because Kevin Hart was a surprise guest that did his own verse right at the very end.

Now, during Kai’s November subathon in which he has become the most-subscribed streamer in Twitch history, he has had a number of celebrity guests on and asked them to rate the cypher.

With Chris Brown the latest celebrity in attendance, Kai decided to shoot his shot and ask if the R&B star would be interested in appearing on their next one – and was thrilled with Brown’s response.

“Would you ever do a cypher?” Kai asked, before nearly dropping the secret that Hart was up next.

“Sh*t let me know, I’ll do one,” Brown said after thinking about it. “We’ll go crazy.”

Timestamp 14:45

There hasn’t actually ever been confirmation from Kai or the others that another cypher is definitely happening. However, considering the success of their first one, and with the possibility of working with acts as big as Chris Brown, it would be hard to see them refusing to run it back.

Kai did ask for confirmation from Brown after they finished watching the video, who confirmed that he would be down to do it, even adding that he would likely do a singing segment similar to ImDavisss.

Throughout his current subathon, dubbed Mafiathon 2, Kai has also had the likes of Lil Dicky, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, GloRilla, Snoop Dogg, and Miranda Cosgrove, among many others on his stream.

Because of that, the possibilities of another AMP Cypher being even bigger than the first are absolutely astronomical.