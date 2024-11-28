Child actor’s mom accuses Druski of “mentally assaulting” her son on Kai Cenat stream

Druski is being called out by a mom after he called her child actor son “fat” during a Kai Cenat Thanksgiving stream.

On November 27, Kai Cenat hosted a Thanksgiving dinner as part of his Mafiathon with actors as members of the Addams Family, which included a boy dressed as Pugsley.

During the stream, Druski proceeded to call the boy “fat” multiple times, which infuriated Kai, who proceeded to hug the child actor while reprimanding the comedian for his comments.

A bit later, Druski apologized for his actions, claiming he just got too “excited” and even praised the boy, saying he was going to “go far.”

However, that apology hasn’t sufficed as the mom of the boy accused Druski of “abusing” her son on stream.

Druski called out for insulting young actor

In a video, the boy explained how he was just doing his job by pretending to be Pugsley while remaining in character and according to his mother, she had a hard time being allowed to pick him up.

“They wouldn’t let me get my son. Security blocked me. The person in charge of telling me what’s supposed to go on was telling me my son was crying because he didn’t get enough food, which is a lie. An older person, Druski, was physically and mentally insulting my son!” she exclaimed.

She continued to insult Druski’s weight in turn, claiming that her son was “abused” and began to cry with her boy in the car when they left.

“They let this happen to my son! It’s really damaged him. I don’t think anyone should let their kids around drunk men. They also broke the child permit laws. Very unprofessional. We love Kai Cenat, we’ve worked with him before, but Druski, you are not it!”

The mom also took issue with the scene being cut out of a YouTube video of the dinner and claims her son won’t be working with Kai again. Furthermore, she refused to accept Druski’s apology, saying it wasn’t sincere.

Kai Cenat responds to child actor “abuse” allegations

After the video was posted, Kai responded to the situation on stream, and revealed that he believes the boy’s remarks were “forced a little bit.”

“We cut it out solely for the fact we didn’t want anyone on YouTube to make a joke out of this. That’s how serious this is,” Cenat said.

Kai also defended Druski, noting that he had apologized twice and, because he’s a comedian, he was simply saying the first thing that came to his head.

“He knew he was wrong,” Cenat added. “He actually apologized for this one.”

This incident comes as Kai approaches the end of his highly successful Twitch Mafiathon. The month-long extravaganza has featured countless viral moments with Kai not only retaking the platform’s subscriber record, but even reaching an unheard of 600,000 subs.