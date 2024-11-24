CDawgVA defends IronMouse & claims VTubers get discriminated against

In the wake of IronMouse getting harassed after breaking Kai Cenat’s Twitch sub record, CDawgVA has publicly spoken out and claimed her and other VTubers get unnecessary and disproportionate hate based on the way they choose to stream and make content.

Connor conceded at the start of his video that he aims to defend his friend, seeing as him and IronMouse have been close for years, but also wanted to shine a light on what her and other VTubers deal with online.

While IronMouse got a great deal of praise from other Twitch streamers for her achievements, many other creators and general viewers aren’t as pleasant.

Connor claims that creators like IronMouse get “blind hatred” simply because they choose to stream through an avatar rather than putting themselves on stream, something he feels has gotten out of control.

CDawgVA condemns people who “blindly hate” on VTubers

With IronMouse being not only one of the biggest VTubers, but one of the biggest creators on Twitch, Connor put together an entire video detailing the “psychotic” messages she receives, with him showing an 85 page long document compiling some of the things people have been banned for saying in her chat.

Topic starts at 15:17

“This is psychotic! This is f**ked up! How is this ok?!” he exclaimed. “Like, if this was my chat, I would just not stream. I would just not show up. This is f**ked.”

And, though a lot of the people he mentioned were fans of Kai Cenat, he pointed out that the new biggest Twitch streamer has publicly defended IronMouse on multiple occasions, giving him credit for standing up to his viewers and urging them to stop harassing her.

“I’m not entirely sure when this happened online, but it feels like [people think] it’s ok to blindly make fun of or hate something you don’t understand or have not learned anything about,” he claimed. “As a creator, I would be embarrassed if I saw my viewers blindly hating on someone else using my name. I’d be mortified.”

He also pointed out that IronMouse has been “bullied” off of platforms like TikTok entirely, and that it isn’t an experience that’s exactly unique to her. Several other VTubers have dealt with this form of discrimination.

“Mouse, and I assume most VTubers, have had to deal with insult after insult that is normalized,” he explained, pointing out that IronMouse especially has gotten the brunt of it. Every achievement she got and award she won came alongside a wave of vitriol and hatred from others, much of it based on her being a VTuber.

“This has led to a constant, constant – and I cannot preface this enough – constant, stream of hatred now that Mouse has had to deal with openly, on all her socials, for years,” Connor explained.

Connor concluded by saying he didn’t have any point in making the video beyond just wanting to defend his friend, but that he hopes shedding light on the topic can help stop IronMouse and other VTubers from receiving “blind hatred”.