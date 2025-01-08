Cash Nasty ends stream to evacuate as Palisades Fire approaches his home

Twitch streamer Cash Nasty ended his stream earlier than he expected after the Palisades Fire drew close to his house in Southern California.

During a stream on January 7, Cash Nasty was forced to evacuate his home in Southern California. The Twitch streamer, who boasts 950K followers on the platform, was broadcasting live when warnings of the wildfires intensified.

The Palisades Fire struck Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 6 when a bushfire expanded into an 15,832-acre wildfire due to severe winds.

During his stream, Cash Nasty was calm as he discussed the storm with his chat. “The tropical trees out here, they are very tall. They got a lot of debris on them, so when the wind is thrashing, it falls everywhere,” he said.

However, as his broadcast continued for another 40 minutes, the wildfire drew closer to his location, making him leery of what to do. Fortunately, the streamer was using a map that detailed how far away and how fast the wildfire was from his home.

Cash Nasty evacuated less than an hour before Palisades Fire reached his location

Before leaving, Cash Nasty explained how the power went out in his neighborhood. Still, he was hesitant to go, saying he would only end his stream if he received an alarm on his phone to evacuate immediately.

But, as the minutes went by, he couldn’t deny the truth of how fast the wildfire was moving. “I’m kind of scared about the fire and the traffic,” he said.

A decision was made once he realized he had under an hour to evacuate. “Prayers to anybody who’s going through this right now. This is crazy. Be safe, y’all,” the streamer stated before he ended his broadcast.

Though Cash Nasty said he’d update his fans on what happened following his evacuation, at this time of writing, the streamer hasn’t shared on his social media accounts yet.