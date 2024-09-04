CaseOh’s stream ends in disaster after pressure washer mishap

CaseOh’s TikTok Live broadcast ended abruptly after the internet star accidentally shot his phone with a pressure washer.

Throughout 2024, Twitch streamer CaseOh has skyrocketed in popularity with nearly 6M followers on the Amazon-owned platform and more across TikTok and YouTube.

Case went live on TikTok on September 3, 2024, and was talking to his fans from across the world when he decided to show off his pressure washer wand.

Seconds later, his intrusive thoughts won and the stream ended abruptly after the Twitch star shot his phone with the pressurized water.

It wasn’t long until he moved over to Twitch to continue the stream and explained what had happened with the pressure washer.

“Okay, so when this happened… I picked up the pressure washer, right? It was just sitting there in the shop. I think the last time my dad used it, he was spraying off the four-wheeler or something. It wasn’t plugged in… I wasn’t expecting it to squirt water out of it when I pulled the trigger,” he said.

“Chat, if you pick up a pressure washer while looking at your phone, tell me your inner thoughts are not telling you to aim at your phone and pull the trigger. Let’s be real here, your inner thoughts are just ‘Hey, let’s pull the trigger. I’m going to aim at the phone and pull the trigger.”

While the water simply paused the stream, Caseoh said he had to immediately shut his phone off and dry it. Luckily, the streamer said it appeared to be undamaged by the mishap.

“Moral of the story is, if you pick up a pressure washer and you’re recording a video or something on your phone… just point it at your phone and pull the trigger,” the streamer joked.

You don’t actually want to spray your phone with a pressure washer as it could seriously damage your device. In this instance, CaseOh got extremely lucky that nothing happened to his phone.

This is just the latest viral incident to happen on Case’s stream. On September 3, 2024, he was left shocked after a viewer gifted him 1,000 Tier 1 subs worth just under $5,000 just minutes after following him on Twitch.