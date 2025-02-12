Caseoh sparks viral debate after calling Kendrick Lamar “disgustingly overrated”

Prominent Twitch streamer Caseoh has found himself in an unexpected online debate after calling Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar “disgustingly overrated.”

Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the 2025 Super Bowl has been a divisive one, with some praising the star’s creative choreography and conscription of Samuel L. Jackson to deliver a political message at halftime.

However, others claim the rapper’s show was middling at best, with even the likes of Twitch juggernaut Kai Cenat claiming that NFL production edited in cheers amid accusations that attendees weren’t very hype.

Several high-profile influencers have given their take on Kendrick in the days following the Super Bowl, and rising Twitch star Caseoh is one of them.

YouTube: NFL Kendrick’s Super Bowl halftime show continues to spark a debate across social media.

Caseoh dubs Kendrick Lamar’s music “disgustingly overrated”

Caseoh’s Twitch channel exploded in popularity in January 2024, garnering over 6 million followers thanks to his wholesome broadcasts, relatable vibes, and hilarious reactions.

While he’s not known for getting embroiled in any kind of internet drama, his latest comments about Kendrick’s music have raised eyebrows across social media.

“I look at Kendrick Lamar the same way I look at Chick-fil-A,” he said in a February 2025 broadcast. “Not absolutely horrible, but disgustingly overrated.”

“Disgustingly overrated,” he reiterated. “‘L take?’ Okay. He releases one song with a catchy beat and all of the sudden everyone in the world is a Kendrick Lamar fan. Bro, get outta here.”

“I don’t even like Drake, neither,” he clarified. “Like bro, you should’ve put Lil Wayne out there.”

Caseoh isn’t alone in his opinion that Lil Wayne deserved the Super Bowl halftime spot; in fact, the initial announcement of Kendrick’s performance was met with staunch backlash from Wayne’s fans and even fellow rappers like Nicki Minaj.

However, Caseoh’s opinion on Kendrick’s music isn’t entirely negative. The streamer went on to listen to some selections from his discography during the stream, expressing positive sentiments about Swimming Pools.

“Like, why didn’t bro play this?” he asked. “Yeah, this song hard. …You know your boy don’t like Kendrick Lamar, but this one? This one tough.”

Reactions to the streamer’s opinions were largely mixed, with some agreeing while others felt like he “missed with this one.”

“So we all agree it should’ve been Lil Wayne, right?” one wrote.

“Might be the worst take I have heard from CaseOh,” another said.

“CaseOh is a great streamer but I’m gonna have to disagree with that,” yet another chimed in.

Overall, Caseoh made it clear that he doesn’t dislike Kendrick due to his beef with Drake, which has been central to the ongoing debate surrounding his Super Bowl performance, sparking endless memes and hot takes.

Several other top streamers are also lukewarm on Kendrick, with the likes of xQc and even Adin Ross, who slammed the rapper for focusing the show on his conflict with Drake instead of playing his other hits.