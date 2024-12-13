CaseOh shocked after winning Game Awards creator of the year

CaseOh took home the win for Best Content Creator at the 2024 Game of the Year awards and was equal parts overjoyed and surprised.

While the 2024 Game Awards has been filled with plenty of announcements, including a new Elden Ring co-op adventure and The Witcher 4 teaser, it is still an awards show, first and foremost.

From honoring the best fighting game of the year, sporting titles and more, the Game Awards also celebrated the best content creator for the year. For 2024, the list of creators who were up for the prize included;

CaseOh

Illojuan

Techno Gamers

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Twitch streamer CaseOh, who has over 6.2 million followers on the platform, took home the glory and was crowned the best content creator for 2024 at this year’s game awards, and to say he was excited by the news is an understatement.

CaseOh freaks out over Game Awards win live on Twitch

Reacting to the announcement live on Twitch, CaseOh was quick to claim, “Chat, we are not winning this”, while Geoff Keighley began reading out the nominations.

Happy that he at least “got a cheer” while his name was called, CaseOh was utterly gobsmacked when his name was called out, zooming away from his desk and throwing his hands in shock.

CaseOh then repeatedly shouted “NO WAY”, stood up from his chair and screamed “NO SHOT” before composing himself and recovering from his surprise, Keighley later commenting “congratz” on the post.

The Twitch streamer then shared his win on X (formerly Twitter), simply stating, “No way, man.”

CaseOh’s mom reacts to his 2024 Game of the Year win

CaseOh wasn’t the only one jumping for joy at his win, with his mother taking to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate her son.

“A moment in history…Mom and Dad are so happy for you. We love you so very much,” she captioned her post.

Speaking of the 2024 Game Awards, you can brush up on all the winners here, along with our recap of every big announcement.