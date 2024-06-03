BruceDropEmOff bashes Kick as “worst time” in his streaming career after Twitch return

Former Kick streamer BruceDropEmOff has claimed that streaming on the Stake-backed platform was the “worst time” he’s had in his career as it made him “lazy” with content.

When Kick started trying to make inroads on Twitch, the Stake-backed streaming platform threw a whole load of money at different streamers. They signed the likes of Adin Ross, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, Lucas ‘Buddha’ Ramos, and Hikaru Nakamura.

They also signed BruceDropEmOff, the former OTK member, after he’d received multiple bans from Twitch. Bruce was pretty vocal in his dislike of Twitch when he signed with Kick, but he returned to the Amazon-owned platform on May 31.

Since returning to Twitch, Bruce has spoken about some of the problems he had on the Stake-backed streaming site, saying it was the “worst time” he’s had since starting his streaming career.

“It’s the worst time I’ve had while streaming. The beginning was cool, but I learned so much s*it behind the scenes like being behind the scenes and knowing s*it, it just kind of f**ked up my love for streaming being on that side if I’m being honest with you,” Bruce said on June 2.

The former OTK member, who has over 1.3 million followers on Twitch, added that he got “lazy” while over on Kick too. “It killed my motivation because it was no creativity within it. It was just do the craziest s*it or you’re lame,” he concluded.

That initial wave of big signings on Kick, which Brue found himself in, is long over. And while the platform has made some inroads in the streaming world, Twitch still dominates.

The platform is preparing for an upgraded ‘2.0’ launch, where Kick Head of Strategic Partnerships, Andrew Santamaria, stated that they’re “spending a lot of time on the Spanish side” when it comes to their next moves in the streaming space.

As for Bruce, well, he’s been consistently streaming since returning to Twitch, and it looks like he’s pretty comfortable back where everything started for him.