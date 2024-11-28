The 10 best Streamers of 2024

2024 has been a massive year for streaming and streamers, thanks in no small part to broadcasters like Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, Sketch, and more making waves both online and in real life. We’ve ranked the best streamers of the year.

From Sketch’s famous catchphrase taking over the NFL to LilyPichu beating the director of Tekken at his own game, there was no shortage of amazing moments in streaming this year.

As such, we’ve compiled a list of the best and brightest broadcasters who made their mark over the last 12 months with live events, viral moments, and making a difference in their communities and abroad.

10. Cinna

Although she first started her Twitch channel back in 2018, Cinna had a breakout year in 2024. The 27-year-old streamer saw massive growth throughout 2024, gaining a whopping 341,000 followers with a jaw-dropping 5 million hours watched.

Cinna’s sense of humor and collaborations with other top broadcasters have pushed her into the limelight. She competed in Ludwig’s Streamer Games, and has appeared in several streams with the likes of Pokimane and Nmplol, as well as AMP streamer Agent00 for a Call of Duty Black Ops 3 Zombies marathon, where the two reached the mode’s top rank together.

9. Agent00

Agent also had a good year in 2024. The AMP co-founder saw himself surpass Twitch greats like xQc and Summit1g in subscribers, becoming the platform’s 12th most-subscribed streamer in August.

From June to August 2024 alone, Agent grew his stream from just under 10,000 average viewers to nearly 18,000 — and gained a staggering 762,000 followers from January to November.

Agent’s streams have had lots of big moments, such as the time he interviewed Twitch CEO Dan Clancy and managed to reach the top rank in Call of Duty Black Ops 3’s Zombies mode alongside Cinna.

8. CaseOh_

CaseOh_ skyrocketed in popularity at the beginning of 2024 and has remained on nearly everyone’s radar since then.

His Just Chatting streams showcase his hilarious sense of humor and the strong relationship he’s formed with his fans, often diving into games like NBA 2K 2023 with his viewers.

What makes Case’s trek through 2024 so impressive is the community he’s grown on Twitch with limited use of other social media platforms. According to Twitchtracker, Caseoh_ has maintained an average of between 50,000 and 60,000 viewers all year, with his max viewer record being over 110k.

While this means he hasn’t exactly grown in popularity during the year, it does show that he’s been quite successful at making a name for himself – something that will likely continue throughout 2025.

7. LilyPichu

From starting a podcast with Pokimane to competing at Evo, LilyPichu has had one hell of a year. She turned heads after getting interested in fighting games, specifically Tekken 8, and even traveled to the world’s largest fighting game tournament, Evo, to test her might.

At Evo, LilyPichu found herself facing off against Tekken 8’s director, the famous Katsuhiro Harada — and beat him at his own game, taking the win in a nail-biting final match.

Lily’s unexpected foray into the fighting game community came as a welcome surprise to players — and viewers were equally excited to see her start a podcast with fellow steamer Pokimane in the fall called ‘Sweet ‘n Sour.’

6. JasonTheWeen

FaZe Clan inducted JasonTheWeen into their ranks early in 2024 following a major restructuring at the esports organization. Since then, Jason has been on everyone’s radar — and for good reason.

Jason’s sense of humor and good-natured personality have earned him over 800K followers on Twitch, where he’s streamed everything from randomly giving a fan $10K for their cancer treatment to meeting famous K-Pop group NewJeans.

Jason’s presence was integral to FaZe Clan’s viral subathon, which saw him overtake fellow streamers Jynxzi and Kai Cenat with over 100,000 subscribers — a victory he celebrated in a famous video with his buddies dancing to NewJeans’ song ‘ETA.’

5. Sketch

We can’t have a roundup of 2024’s best streamers without mentioning Sketch, who skyrocketed to online fame in April that same year. Sketch quickly became a favorite among sports fans, who took to imitating his hilarious ‘What’s up brother?’ catchphrase.

It wasn’t long before Sketch found himself taking over the NFL and even the Masters Tournament, being featured in videos from both major sports organizations as his popularity continued to grow.

Although Sketch was the victim of leaked material, he bounced back from the ordeal in a huge way, receiving love and support from many other creators in the space — as well as his 1.5 million fans on Twitch, creating even more hilarious memes in the process.

4. Pirate Software

Pirate Software, real name Jason Thor Hall, is both a streamer and an indie video game developer who made massive waves on Twitch in 2024 thanks to his record-breaking hype trains.

Hall shattered Twitch’s Hype Train record twice in the span of two days in December 2023 before breaking it once again in April 2024, reaching Level 106 with over 54K gifted subs and a staggering 8 million bits.

Hall’s achievement earned him a special emote from Twitch in recognition of his historical Hype Train record. Later that year, he would go on to co-found a new indie game studio with YouTube star Ludwig, called Offbrand Games, in yet another testament to his successful year.

3. Ironmouse

It’s hard to understate how much of a juggernaut Ironmouse was in the streaming world this year. While she continues to reign as the world’s most popular VTuber, she also inserted herself into the mainstream in September 2024 thanks to her viral subathon.

During her month-long stream, Ironmouse ended up shattering Twitch’s subscriber record, previously taken by Kai Cenat, gaining a total of 306,621 subs. This massive achievement sparked recognition from many of the net’s top streamers — including Kai Cenat, himself, who vowed to take his record back (after giving the VTuber her flowers, of course).

Thanks to her subathon, Ironmouse ranked as one of Twitch’s most-watched female streamers, which followed another big win for her just before 2024 kicked off as she became the first VTuber to ever collaborate with Razer.

2. IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed took over the internet so many times this year, it’s almost impossible to count them all — but we can sure recall some of his biggest exploits, such as his viral tour across Europe that saw the streamer swarmed with fans left and right.

After that, he traveled through Southeast Asia, where he played chess with Manny Pacquiao, barked at tigers, and even met up with Marvel star Simu Liu, who congratulated him on his viral live streams.

And in October, Speed attempted to break the world record for doing the most backflips in 24 hours — and although he failed, he caught the attention of several high-profile Olympians, streaming with the likes of Noah Lyles and Frederick ‘Flips’ Richard.

With plans to compete in the 2028 Olympics, Speed is setting his sights even higher as he kicks off his next tour across Australia and New Zealand in another saga that’s sure to draw in millions of eyeballs.

1. Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat sits at the undisputed top spot in our list of 2024’s best streamers, and it’s not hard to see why. Throughout the year, Kai has taken over the internet multiple times; from his viral FromSoftware playthroughs to celebrity guests and more, there’s no denying that he absolutely crushed the competition this year.

In May 2024, Cenat went viral thanks to his 166-hour-long playthrough of Elden Ring. Viewers were so keen to watch his progress that he single-handedly made the game one of most-watched titles on Twitch, and even got celebrities like The Weeknd to play it again.

Of course, we can’t discount the many celebrities Kai had on his stream this year, either. From WWE legend John Cena to rapper Ice Spice and even comedian Kevin Hart, Kai’s famous connections resulted in hilarious moments that viewers loved.

On top of that, he also appeared in an advertisement for McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac, as well as T-Mobile and Chime. He even joined the NBA Creator Program, helping kick off the 2024 – 2025 season with a hilarious ad for his Mafiathon 2 subathon stream.

Mafiathon 2 is a saga all on its own, seeing the streamer break Twitch’s subscriber record after IronMouse took the top spot in September. Thanks to his efforts, he’s once again been nominated for Streamer of the Year at QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards, setting a record for the show with five nominations for 2024.

However, the real winners this year are the viewers, themselves. 2024 was a huge year for live streaming, thanks to streamers like the ones we listed above and live events that brought together both content creators and their fans, such as Ludwig’s Streamer Games, Adin Ross’s record-breaking stream with US President-elect Donald Trump, and Ibai’s earth-shattering La Velada Del Año 4 boxing event, which peaked at a jaw-dropping 3.7 million views.

It’s been a great year for streaming – and there’s even more to look forward to as 2025 approaches.