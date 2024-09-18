Backyard wrestling match ends in disaster after Twitch streamer’s ankle snaps

A friendly wrestling match between two streamers quickly turned ugly when one of them snapped their ankle.

On September 15, Twitch streamers Tae and FaZe Silky challenged each other to a backyard wrestling match.

“Back in LA with the FaZe boys, let the games begin! Ahhh,” Silky exclaimed.

However, what was supposed to be friendly play turned sour when Tae’s ankle snapped. Despite Tae looking like he had the edge in the fight, his injury eventually led the duo to stop wrestling.

“Bro, my ankle! My ankle!” Tae shouted as he and Silky continued to tussle. “He’s saying his ankle, though,” added a concerned friend standing by.

“Stop! Stop!” yelled several people who were nearby watching the impromptu match.

Not only did the streamer’s ankle snap, but his knee made a loud popping noise before the two finished their round. “I heard that sh*t!” said an excited friend.

After their fight, Tae lay face-first in the grass as Silky patted his back with support. Others began to shine flashlights on him to make sure he knew what was in place and what wasn’t before standing up.

Though Tae was clearly injured, he has not updated fans on what exactly happened following the backyard match. However, Silky said that Tae was doing okay. “That’s the main thing that I was worried about, was that bro was good.”

As for Silky, the FaZe Clan roster was announced in April – and he made the cut after 17 other members were nixed from the group.