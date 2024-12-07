Asmongold’s alt Twitch channel gets thousands of subs minutes after getting partnered

Asmongold came under fire on October 14 due to comments he made regarding the conflict in Palestine during a Twitch stream.

Asmongold’s alt Twitch account, ZackRawrr, has officially earned partnership status—and fans wasted no time by subscribing in their thousands.

On December 6, his second Twitch channel, ZackRawrr, officially went live as a partnered account for the Path of Exile 2 launch, and subscriptions came pouring in. Within minutes, the channel crossed over 10,000 subs.

“Oh my god, I can’t read the chat,” Asmongold exclaimed as the subscriptions kept coming. “Over 10,000 subs now, over 10,000 in ten minutes. It’s a good day to be me right now, it really is.”

Why was Asmongold’s second Twitch channel not partnered?

The partnership for Asmongold’s second Twitch channel, ZackRawrr, was highly anticipated after he noted that Twitch had been losing money on it due to him not monetizing the channel.

Speaking in July, the streamer said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if Twitch is spending over $1M a month hosting this channel and they’re not happy about it,” he originally estimated. “And so if I have to do it and they’re gonna put ads on it, I will Partner the channel. If there’s gonna be ads, I’m gonna get f**king paid for it.”

Although the channel had been popular for some time, it officially achieved partnership status for the first time during his Path of Exile 2 release stream.

His main account called just Asmongold has over 3.6 million followers, compared to ZackRawrr, which still is one of the biggest channels on the platform with 2 million loyal fans.

